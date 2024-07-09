How to Get the Shortsword Module in The First Descendant

Sub Attacks are a great way to enhance any build in The First Descendant and the Shortsword is one of the best Modules in the slot. This guide will cover how you can obtain the item so your build can reach its full potential as soon as possible.

Where to Find the Shortsword Sub Attack in The First Descendant

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Shortsword Module can be earned by killing mission monsters in the Echo Swamp region. Some of the Modules within the game are part of the broader loot pool, so there is always a chance to earn them as you progress in the story. In this case, the Sub Attacks are much less common and they are confined to one section of the game. For the sword melee option, the swamp is going to be the only area in which the drop is possible. Otherwise, you’ll have no luck getting the next part of your build.

Echo Swamp itself is a region that starts around the late 30’s to early 40’s in terms of levels. Of course, the maximum level in the game is 40 for your Descendant but the gear level goes to 100. If you are well behind that level, you can always group up with a friend and have them carry you through some missions. It won’t take long for the sword to drop and then your build will be that much better.

All Possible Shortsword Drops in The First Descendant:

Echo Swamp – Abandoned Zone (Mission)

Echo Swamp – Hazy Swamp (Monster)

Echo Swamp – Traces of Colossi Interceptions (Monster)

Echo Swamp – Kuiper Transport Route (Monster)

Echo Swamp – Environment Containment Zone (Monster)

Echo Swamp – Abandoned Zone (Monster)

Echo Swamp – Archie Motion Sensor (Monster)

Echo Swamp – Verdant Greenery (Monster)

Echo Swamp – Field Energy Station (Monster)

Echo Swamp – Seed Vault (Mission Monster)

Echo Swamp – The Chapel (Mission Monster)

Because the Shortsword is tied to mission monster drops in most cases, there is no perfect way to guarantee the Module. However, I was able to earn my own after just a few missions and most of the swamp works in that regard. Then you can move on to your next Module.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

