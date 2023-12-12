With every new Fortnite update there are always players on the hunt for a new XP glitch that they can take advantage of. With the release of LEGO Fortnite, Epic has accidently created one of the most wild XP glitches to ever grace the game. Here’s how you can replicate it for yourself.

How to Do the LEGO Fortnite Easy XP Glitch

If you want to get a ton of easy Battlepass levels making use of a simple strategy then you’ve come to the right place. I will preface this with a warning that using XP glitches is never considered 100% safe. There is always a chance that Epic could roll back the levels or issue a temporary ban as a warning. That being said, historically Epic are one of the most lenient around XP glitches as long as it’s something that is simply being taken advantage of in-game and not using any kind of external tool. I’ve used this glitch myself to surpass level 100 and had no issues, so continue on if you dare.

To do the XP glitch there are two key requirements. The main requirement is that you’ll need two players. You’ll need either a friend to give you a hand with it or a second account logged in on a different platform that you can use instead. The second requirement is that on the account you want to level up, you’ll need to have a quest you’ve not yet completed in LEGO Fortnite. There are only a couple that you get access to thus far and if you’ve already completed them all then I’m afraid you’re out of luck when it comes to this glitch.

The best quest to have available is the one to simply build a Survival World Crafting Bench. Creating and playing in a Creative World is also a good one that is easy to do. If you’ve got one of those quests available then you can move on to the next step. Set up a party in LEGO Fortnite and have your friend/secondary account host it as the party leader. If you’re doing the crafting bench quest, go ahead and have them create a Survival World and launch it. If you’re doing the Creative World quest, then have them create and launch a Creative World instead.

Once you’re in, complete the quest objective and, as soon as you see the objective completed pop up, leave the game to the lobby on your main account that you’re leveling up. Make sure your friend or second account stays in the game chilling. As you reach the lobby screen you’ll be rewarded with a level up and some Stars for the Battlepass. Accept those and then click Join to get back in to the game.

Once you’ve loaded in you simply leave back to the lobby again right away. You don’t want to spend any real time in the game or you risk gaining XP from another source and making the glitch way less effective. Simply continue to leave back to the lobby and rejoin the match and it will give you the full level of XP from the quest over and over again. You can easily use this to reach level 100+ within half an hour as long as your loading times aren’t too long.

That’s how you can easily do the XP glitch right now in LEGO Fortnite. This is still working at the time of writing, but get in quick before it’s patched out if you’re wanting to take advantage.