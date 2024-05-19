If you’ve made your way to Animal Well’s end credits, then you’ve likely stumbled upon a giant grandfather clock containing three doors. But as with most things in this game, the clock’s purpose isn’t immediately obvious. So here’s what the clock does in Animal Well.

What Does the Clock Do in Animal Well?

The clock in Animal Well offers figurines rewarded to the player for completing the game and reaching the clock under a certain time limit. There are three challenges set by the clock and three figurines to collect for completing them:

Owl Figurine: reach the clock within 5 hours.

Figurine: reach the clock within 90 minutes.

Cat Figurine: reach the clock within 30 minutes

If you can reach the clock within 30 minutes, it will offer all three figurines. Once rewarded, your clock figurines will be displayed in the house adjacent to the clock. Each figurine you collect will appear across all save files, so you won’t need to worry about losing them when starting a new game and attempting more speed runs.

According to players, a second grandfather clock also appears on Bunny Island after reaching the game’s true ending. There doesn’t appear to be much information about this particular clock, but presumably, it has more figurines to offer for reaching it within its own time constraints.

If you’d like to try one of these speed run challenges, I recommend picking up the Stopwatch item first. You can find it at the end of a hidden shadowy corner on the ground left of the clock’s base. The Stopwatch will persist across all save files, and with it in hand, you can view your file’s game time on the pause screen, allowing you to estimate how far away you are from your goal.

That’s all there is to the clock in Animal Well. Speedrunning Animal Well can feel like a daunting task, but with enough practice, you can easily finish the game within minutes. I’ve even seen some folks accomplish this in less than 10 minutes with the help of the Animal Flute.

Animal Well is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

