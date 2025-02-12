How To Do The Sims 4 Decades Challenge

The Sims 4 community keeps the game entertaining and tries to add some difficulty by creating challenges. If you want to have your Sims experience life through different time periods, then you’ll want to know how to do the Decades Challenge in The Sims 4.

Recommended Videos

Rules of the Decades Challenge in The Sims 4

Image via EA

First, you need to take a look at the rules for this challenge and an overview of how it works. The idea is that every two days is a new year, starting with 1890. However, you can adjust the years that you use to make the challenge your own. In practice, this day system makes it so that days one and two are 1890, then days three and four are 1891, and so on until the end of the challenge, which is 2010 or 2020, depending on your preference. With the Blast from the Past event going on, it’s the perfect time to take a trip through history.

You also need to make sure automatic aging is turned off and use these guides for life expectancy. Since life expectancy changes over time, you reflect that in-game by separating Sims into two categories: born before 1950 and after 1950. This is because that’s about the time when life expectancy saw rapid increases.

Regardless of the category, the first life stages are the same for when they age up and what their age is at that point for the sake of the challenge.

Baby: Age after 1 day (6 months old)

Infant: Age after 3 days (2 years old)

Toddler: Age after 8 days (6 years old)

Child: Age after 14 days (13 years old)

Teen: Age after 12 days (19 years old)

Adult Sims born before 1950 follow these guidelines:

Young Adult: Age after 26 days (32 years old)

Adult: Age after 36 days (50 years old)

Elder: Dies after about 14 days (around 60 years old)

Adult Sims born after 1950 follow these guidelines instead:

Young Adult: Age after 32 days (35 years old)

Adult: Age after 60 days (65 years old)

Elder: Dies after about 56 days (around 90 years old)

As for rules regarding the challenge content and getting started, you begin with a single young adult and get them married, or you can start with a married couple who are young adults. One Sim can have their parents in the household as well since multi-generational living was common at the time. When it comes to appearance, you want to do your best to find outfits that are appropriate for the time period.

Then, we have housing limitations. You can’t use Strangerville at all, and Del Sol Valley isn’t available until the 1950s. If you want as much realism as possible, then you can’t use Sulani, either. You can live in an apartment if your Sim is single, but you have to move to a house when you get married.

For technology, you can use phones for the sake of gameplay elements that are only available through them, but not for entertainment or communication until you reach the proper decade. The same is true for computers since you’d need them for some jobs and for ordering items like books and seeds. When it comes to jobs, try to go by your judgment whether it would be an available option during the time period you’re in.

Related: Where To Find Plathinum & Ironyum in The Sims 4 Blast From the Past Event

The Sims 4 Decades Challenge Difficulties

Image via EA

Each decade comes with a unique set of rules. Here’s an overview of how each one works. If you want more detailed information, then take a look at Cute Coffee Gal’s full challenge rules.

1890s

In the 1890s, you may only have male heirs. Daughters must take the Creative trait and move out once they’re married. WooHooing is not allowed, and trying for a baby is the only reason Sims can sleep together. Babies are born at home. Men work period-appropriate jobs, which include occupations like woodworking at home. Women tend to the house but are allowed to take a job like freelancing or gardening if widowed.

Electricity isn’t allowed. Kids must attend elementary school, but high school isn’t required. University is allowed for men and women but must pursue period-appropriate majors. Start creating a Cow Plant during this decade.

1900s

Lamps are now allowed. You have indoor plumbing, but no showers. Jobs and education remain the same. Sims using phonographs for music is acceptable. Otherwise, the rest of the 1890s rules are still in play.

1910s

Teen, Young Adult, and Adult males are drafted for World War I. They must all eat Cow Plant cake. Then, roll a dice for each male Sim drafted. Odd numbers eat the cake again. Even numbers go home. Your oldest female in the household and her husband become the heir if all males die in this process.

High school is now mandatory with a C average; otherwise, send the Sim to a new house. Male Sims can go to university after going to war. Women can take manual labor jobs.

1920s

Women can be heirs and don’t need to move out when they get married. Daughters can skip the Creative trait. Talk radio is allowed, as are movies and all lighting options. Women can work under more circumstances, including their husbands not making enough money.

Since this is the decade of Prohibition, Sims are not allowed alcohol.

1930s

Kegs are allowed at university. However, the Great Depression is in effect. Sims can’t join business careers, and all Sims lose their job a the start of the decade. After one week, they can get a new job. Prohibition is over. Sims get one cooked meal a day, other meals must be scavenged, caught, or grown.

1940s

Follow the rules of World War I again for World War II. All households need a victory garden with four or more plants. Thermostats, washers, and dryers are allowed. All households need a radio, and at least one Sim must listen to it for an hour each day. High schoolers aren’t sent away for bad grades. Teens can hold part-time jobs.

1950s

The oldest son goes to war in the Korean War following the same rules used previously. Showers and cheap TVs are allowed. Listening to the radio isn’t required. High school is mandatory. Phones are allowed for calls, making them similar to standard phones.

1960s

The oldest two children of any gender go to war in the Vietnam War following the same rules. Sims can pick any major in college. Women are allowed maternity leave. Sims can now WooHoo and aren’t limited to only trying for a baby.

1970s

The oldest two children of any gender go to war in the Vietnam War following the same rules again. Marriage isn’t required but encouraged. Microwaves and dishwashers are allowed. Lottery tickets and food delivery are now available.

1980s

Gaming is allowed. At least one Sim has to pursue a business career. Science babies are allowed, and babies should be born at the hospital.

1990s

Laptops are allowed and TV watching isn’t restricted. Restrictions on appliances and furniture are gone. Texting is allowed. All families must build a shelter for Y2K and not leave it for three days.

2000s

Computer restrictions are lifted, along with phone restrictions except for Trendi. Babies can be born at home or in the hospital. All music types and TV channels are allowed.

2010s

Journalism isn’t allowed with print media dying. Same-sex marriages are allowed. All part-time work is allowed, along with the meat wall, trendi, and weather generator.

And that’s all there is to know about the Decades Challenge in The Sims 4. While the Eco Lifestyle pack is rather essential, you can tailor the challenge for any other packs you might or might not have.

The Sims 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy