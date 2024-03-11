Downed your opponent in WWE 2K24? You could wait for them to get up, all sportsmanlike, but where’s the fun? Here’s how to drag opponents in WWE 2K24.

How to Drag Opponents in WWE 2K24

If you want to drag an opponent around in WWE 2K24, wearing them down is a good idea to make it harder to get up. Once on the mat, walk over to them and hit the grab button – B on the Xbox, Circle on the PlayStation. You’ll grab them, then quickly hit the left shoulder button on your joypad. That’s LB on Xbox and L1 on PlayStation.

Now, you can drag them around until they break out. Why should you do this? Because if you drag them to the middle of the mat, it makes it less likely they’ll get a rope break when you’re trying to pin them. When you want to release them, tap LB/L1 again.

Once you let go, you can also make them sit up by standing near them and pushing up with the right stick. Push up on the right stick again to get them to their feet.

How to Control Opponents in WWE 2K24

A similar principle applies to controlling opponents when they’re on their feet. Approach an opponent and hit B/Circle to grapple, then tap LB/L1 to control them. You can now move them around the mat, though, as they can also break out with dragging.

You have more flexibility when controlling opponents in WWE 2K24 when dragging them. Pressing LB/L1 will release them, but you can also hit B/Circle to do an Irish Whip, sending them running, ready for you to clothesline them when they bounce off the ropes.

And that’s how you control opponents on their feet or drag them on the mat in WWE 2K24.