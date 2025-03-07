How To Earn Galacta’s Power Cosmic Fast in Marvel Rivals

A new event is live in Marvel Rivals, and it asks players to earn a new currency. However, the game isn’t just giving it away, locking it behind challenges that aren’t all that easy. So, here’s how to earn Galacta’s Power Cosmic fast in NetEase Games’ hero shooter Marvel Rivals.

How To Get Galacta’s Power Cosmic in Marvel Rivals

Looking at the board for Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure can feel overwhelming. There are a lot of items up for grabs, which probably means it’s going to take some hard work to get them done. That’s true, but it’s less frightening when you understand that all you have to do to move around the board is collect Galacta’s Power Cosmic.

Like the Chinese New Year event, Marvel Rivals is making use of a new currency, which allows players to progress through Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure. Every time you complete a designated challenge, you will earn more of Galacta’s Power Cosmic and be able to roll the dice on the board. Of course, you’re probably going to want to be as efficient as possible so you’re able to unlock all the rewards quickly.

To find out how you earn Galacta’s Power Cosmic, you need to head to the missions tab on the board. As of writing, it will reveal one challenge that asks you to complete three Clone Rumble matches to acquire 90 of Galacta’s Power Cosmic. And while that’s a decent chunk that will allow you to roll the dice three times, there are other tasks to complete.

Scrolling up to the Challenges section of the Mission menu will reveal additional challenges you can complete to earn Galacta’s Power Cosmic. Based on the ones The Escapist received, it appears as if you will be able to earn around 60 additional currency per day by completing these mundane tasks in any Marvel Rivals mode. Here are the challenges The Escapist received, but remember that yours may be different:

Secure 50 Assists

Heal 25,000 Health

Take 3,000 Damage

It’s also important to keep in mind that you can refresh three challenges per day. So, if you feel that one of the missions that earns you Galacta’s Power Cosmic is too difficult, swap it for another one. Once you have quests you like and complete them, though, you’re going to have to know how to use your rewards.

How To Use Galacta’s Power Cosmic in Marvel Rivals

Once you build up a decent supply of Galacta’s Power Cosmic, it’s time to return to the event board. At the bottom right, there will be a dice that you can roll to move Galacta around the board. It takes 30 Galacta’s Power Cosmic to roll once, so you should be able to earn enough to roll at least twice per day until the next event-related challenge releases.

And that’s how to earn Galacta’s Power Cosmic fast in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

