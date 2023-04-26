How to Earn Rewards with a Support Character in Honkai Star Rail

If you’ve started playing Honkai: Star Rail, the cool Genshin Impact in space with turn-based combat from HoYoverse, there are some rewarding mechanics that you could easily miss — but you’ll want to set up your Support Character right away. This is where you can set a main character and some companions up, and they can be used in combat by other players as a Support Character — and if they are, you’re netted some rewards from it. Here is how to set up and earn rewards with a Support Character in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to Set a Support Character and Earn Rewards in Honkai: Star Rail

The Support Character system is kind of buried within the many menus and interfaces that feature in the game, but it’s one you won’t want to miss out on utilizing, as it could be a great free source of passive rewards for you. All you need to do is choose one of your characters. To get to the menu, press the Esc key to bring up the main menu, navigate to the white box with the three black dots opposite your character name, and click that and select Trailblazer Profile.

The Trailblazer Profile is where you’ll be able to alter your character name, date of birth (for birthday rewards), and your bio if you want to have one, and finally, on the right hand side, you can set your Support Character and Starfaring Companions.

Once you set your desired Support Character, you’ll see Support Rewards underneath them with a total of 60,000 credits being able to be earned and claimed from these characters participating in battles passively as you’re playing and sleeping. Credits are a core currency used in leveling up, powering up Light Cones and more, making them super useful, and it’s nice to have an extra source of them coming in without having to do anything except find the Support Character page again to claim them!

That’s all there is to how to set your Support Characters and earn rewards with them in Honkai: Star Rail. Just don’t forget to check back in every now and then to claim those credits!