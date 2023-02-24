You read that right, Sons of the Forest absolutely has a Big Head Mode. No, you haven’t been accidentally transported back to the ‘90s, when such tongue-in-cheek “cheat” modes were common. And if you want to know how to enable Big Head Mode in Sons of the Forest, here’s the answer.

You Can Enable Sons of the Forest Big Head Mode from the Options Menu

Sons of the Forest’s Big Head Mode is, surprisingly, not hidden away behind some cheat. You don’t have to put the Konami code in or anything like that. Instead, go to the Options menu, then to the Gameplay sub-menu. The option to turn Big Head Mode on and off is right at the bottom.

Enable it, and you can watch the glorious, glorious results. We can’t guarantee it’ll work all the time — from our experience it took effect during one cutscene but not the other. But during regular gameplay it absolutely inflates everyone’s heads. And even better, it affects some animals as well. So, aside from gawping at Kelvin’s massive melon, you get to run into large-headed deer.

And that, if you’re ready for a rather surreal experience, is how you enable Big Head Mode in Sons of the Forest. After that big-headed experience, you may want to fire up some Turok or some GoldenEye 007.