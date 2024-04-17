The Gen 8 lighter-shaped extendable skyscraper Pokemon, Duraludon, now has a brand-new evolution in the form of the staple remover-shaped extendable bridge Pokemon, Archaludon! Here’s how to evolve Duraludon into Archaludon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC.

How to Evolve Duraludon into Archaludon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To evolve Duraludon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll need to expose it to an evolutionary item called Metal Alloy. There are several ways to obtain Metal Alloy, including the following:

Purchase from the Blueberry Academy School Store for 300 BP.

Receive as a reward for registering 190 Pokemon in the Blueberry Pokedex.

Receive as a random print from the League Club Room’s Item Printer.

Find on the ground in Chargestone Cavern.

The easiest way to get Metal Alloy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC is to simply purchase it from the Blueberry Academy School Store, which you can access by interacting with the gates beside the receptionist at the school’s entrance and selecting the shop from the list of locations. But purchasing one Metal Alloy will set you back 300 BP, a significant sum you’ll likely want to save for more worthwhile efforts, like upgrading the Terarium’s various biomes.

Screenshot by The Escapist

To preserve your BP, you’re better off picking a Metal Alloy up off the ground for free in the Chargestone Cavern. There’s at least one Metal Alloy that can be found by entering the cave from the Polar Outdoor Classroom 1 entrance and jumping to the upper levels of the cavern. The Metal Alloy will be in the form of a red Poke Ball item sitting beside a large blue crystal near a wild Tera Porygon.

Once you have the Metal Alloy in your inventory, open your bag, head to the “Other Items” pouch, select the Metal Alloy, and use it on any Duraludon currently in your party. There are no other requirements or level restrictions to evolve Duraludon, so you can do this at any time. Duraludon should then immediately evolve into Archaludon, the Alloy Pokemon.

Archaludon is a Steel/Dragon-type Pokemon with the signature move Electro Shot, which will raise Archaludon’s Special Attack stat while charging, then fire a high-voltage shot on the next turn. Archaludon also has a very impressive base stat total of 600, with a focus on Defense and Special Attack. It’s a very strong Pokemon that’s worth having on any team.

Where to Find Duraludon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC

Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll find Duraludon in the southern half of the Blueberry Academy’s Polar Biome. They’re not exactly rare, so you shouldn’t need to venture too far to find one. In fact, if you’re aiming to pick up a Metal Alloy in the Chargestone Cavern, you’ll likely run into many Duraludon both on your way there and inside the cavern itself. They particularly spawn quite often around the mountainous cliffsides bordering the Coastal Biome, so if you’re having trouble finding one, try checking there.

That’s it for how to evolve Duraludon into Archaludon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC. The things Game Freak considers to be dragons are truly transformative and courageous. From apples to trees to skyscrapers and now bridges, what will they come up with next? Surely, not a dragon-shaped Eevee.

