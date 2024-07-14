Ellen Joe in Zenless Zone Zero.
Image via HoYoverse
Best Teams for Ellen Joe in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)

Best teams for shark girl.
Ellen Joe is a powerful Ice Attacker unit in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ). While you can assign her to any team, she can become a beast if you use the correct team compositions.

Table of contents

Best Ice Team for Ellen Joe in ZZZ

Ellen's Ice team in ZZZ.
Image by The Escapist
  • Attacker: Ellen
  • Stun: Lycaon
  • Support: Soukaku
  • Bangboo: Sharkboo

If you want to maximize Ellen Joe’s DMG output in Zenless Zone Zero, then you need to use a mono-Ice team composition. Ellen will be your main DPS, with Lycaon being a sub-DPS and a Stun unit. Since the roster is limited, the only Ice Support character we currently have is Soukaku. She is a decent unit and can buff your team’s Ice DMG and ATK.

For Bangboo, you can use the S-rank unit, Sharkboo. This robot can increase Anomaly Buildup with its Bangboo Chain Attack when you have two or more Ice agents. It can also plant a homing trap that deals Ice DMG and Anomaly Buildup.

Best Victoria Housekeeping Team for Ellen Joe

Ellen's Victoria Housekeeping team in ZZZ.
Image by The Escapist
  • Attacker: Ellen
  • Stun: Lycaon
  • Support: Rina
  • Bangboo: Butler

Another great team composition for Ellen Joe in ZZZ is the Victoria Housekeeping team. You still use Lycaon as your sub-DPS, but you can switch Soukaku with Rina. She is another S-rank agent with an Electric attribute. She can also use ranged attacks, so she’s perfect when you want to keep your distance from enemies.

For your support Bangboo, you can switch Sharkboo with Butler. This robot belongs to the Victoria Housekeeping faction and can restore your Energy. When you have at least two characters from its faction, it will generate an additional 20% Energy.

Best F2P Ellen Joe Team

Ellen's F2P team in ZZZ.
Image by The Escapist
  • Attacker: Ellen
  • Stun: Anby
  • Support: Soukaku
  • Bangboo: Penguinboo

Unless you’re a whale or extremely lucky, you’re not likely to obtain a ton of S-rank agents. Luckily, you can still use Ellen Joe with an F2P-friendly team in ZZZ. Instead of Lycaon, you can use Anby as your Stun unit since you can get her for free.

Soukaku will be your Support agent for this team. Like Anby, you can get her for free once you complete the third stage of the Shiyu Defense game mode. Since you have two Ice units, you can use Penguinboo to boost your Ice DMG and Anomaly Buildup.

That’s everything you need to know on the best Ellen team comps in Zenless Zone Zero. If you need more Polychromes to pull for these S-rank agents, you can check out our code guide to claim your freebies.

Zenless Zone Zero is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
