Zenless Zone Zero Best Ellen Joe Build

Ellen Joe is a member of Victoria Housekeeping and the first limited-time S-Rank agent featured in Zenless Zone Zero. Here’s the best build for Ellen Joe in Zenless Zone Zero.

How to Build Ellen Joe in Zenless Zone Zero

Ellen Joe is an S-Rank agent whose kit revolves around her Flash Freeze skill. While dashing, she can enter her roaming state, which lets her unleash Charged Scissors. She is one of the best DPS units in the game right now and arguably the number one Ice damage dealer. Here’s the best build for Ellen Joe in Zenless Zone Zero.

Best W-Engine & Drive Disc for Ellen Joe in Zenless Zone Zero

W-Engine: Deep Sea Visitor

Drive Disc: 4-piece Polar Metal and 2-piece Woodpecker Electro Main-stats: Slot 4: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Slot 5: ATK% or Ice DMG Slot 6: Energy Regen or ATK% Sub-stats: CRIT Rate CRIT DMG ATK%



Since Ellen Joe is a limited-time character in Zenless Zone Zero, she has a signature weapon called Deep Sea Visitor in Zenless Zone Zero. Besides increasing her Ice DMG, this gear also boosts her CRIT Rate when she hits an enemy with a basic attack. If she deals Ice DMG with her Dash Attack, she will receive an extra CRIT Rate buff.

If you don’t have this W-Engine, here are some alternatives you can use:

Street Superstar

Starlight Engine

The Brimstone

For Ellen Joe’s Drive Disc, you can use 4-piece Polar Metal and 2-piece Woodpecker Electro. The Polar Metal set can boost her Ice, Basic Attack, and Dash Attack DMG, while the Woodpecker Electro set can increase her CRIT Rate.

The Best Skill Priority for Ellen Joe

First priority: Basic Attack and Dodge

Second priority: Ultimate and Special

Third priority: Assist

Ellen Joe’s kit revolves around her Basic Attack and Dodge skills, so I recommend upgrading these two abilities first. Her Ultimate and Special are your next priority since they also provide decent damage. Leveling up her Assist skill is not very important since she is meant to be a main DPS with high on-field time.

The Best Mindscape Cinema for Ellen Joe

The best Mindscape Cinema to unlock is Ellen Joe’s C1 and C2. Her C1, Glacial Omen, lets her obtain more Freeze Charges and also grants her a CRIT Rate buff when she consumes them. On the other hand, her C2, Arctic Ocean Predator, allows her to use her EX Special Attack after unleashing Flash Freeze Trimming. This Cinema will also buff the current attack’s CRIT DMG up to 60 percent.

If you’re struggling to get all the materials you need, be sure to redeem as many codes as possible to help cover the gap.

Zenless Zone Zero is available now.

