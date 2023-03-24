A big new upgrade added in the remake of Resident Evil 4 is its expanded side quest system. Leon will find himself chasing all manner of tasks, from destroying blue medallions to hunting and killing certain unique enemies. There’s even an RPG classic — the Pest Control family of side quests will see Leon taking on the genre staple enemy: rats.

Resident Evil 4 Remake’s First Pest Control Mission is Located in the Village’s Abandoned Factory Area, but First You Must Activate the Mission

To activate the Pest Control side quest, locate the blue note outside the Abandoned Factory. It’s on the metal tank next to the Merchant. You will have to find and eliminate three rats running around the Abandoned Factory – the area you just came through.

The first rat can be found in the hook-shaped hallway. It usually hangs around at the bend in the corridor.

The second and third rats are both found in the outdoor kiln area. One of the rats will be running around to the northwest, while the other will be towards the southeast. They could be a bit tricky to see, but listen for the scrabbling sound they make and you should be fine.

You can kill the rats however you want – guns are fine, but using the knife is also very satisfying. Killing them will complete the Pest Control mission and you’ll be rewarded with three Spinels when you next talk to the Merchant. Killing rats isn’t just for RPG heroes it seems.

And that’s how you find all the rats in the Abandoned Factory in Resident Evil 4 remake.