Despite fighting off chainsaw-wielding monsters, bull-headed hulks, slithery knife-parasites, and various gooey creepy crawlies, Leon S. Kennedy’s true foe remains rats. Reaching the island’s Waste Disposal will gift you the privilege of killing some more rats. But how do you activate the final Even More Pest Control mission in Resident Evil 4 remake? And where can you find the four rats you need to kill to complete the quest?

Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Third and Final Pest Control Mission is Located in the Island’s Waste Disposal Area, but First You Must Activate the Mission

To start Even More Pest Control, continue through the facility until you reach the Waste Disposal. After completing this area, you will come once again to the Cargo Depot, this time from upstairs. There is a room here with a Merchant. You can find the note on some machinery to the right of the door before you exit to the Cargo Depot. Once you have the quest, you must find and kill four rats in the area.

The first rat is in the main Waste Disposal room with the crank handle. It is running around the first wide area you reach in this area – it’s the area you look at through the grate from the power switcher.

The second rat is across the bridge, running around the well-lit platform.

Rats three and four are in the dark area with the power switcher. They both run around this platform, but one tends to be on the water side, and the other hangs around the other side of the wall.

Kill the four rats however you want and return to the Merchant. Killing these four rats will reward you with three more Spinels.

And that’s how you find all the rats in Waste Disposal in Resident Evil 4 remake.