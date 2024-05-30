Promo image for Squad Busters
Squad Busters Content Creator Codes (May 2024)—Are There Any?

Collecting the most Gems is the path to victory, but watch out because other players will kill you for them. Some of your favorite YouTubers are playing this game as well, so support them with Squad Busters content creator codes.

All Squad Busters Content Creator Codes List

  • dantegamesyt: Use for supporting Dante Games
  • AshBS: Use for supporting Ash Mobile Gaming
  • artube: Use for supporting Artube
  • aurum: Use for supprting AuRuM TV
  • heybrother: Use for supporting the Content Creator
  • klaus: Use for supporting Klaus
  • Bash: Use for supporting Clash Bashing!!
  • VidraPlay: Use for supporting Code: VidraPlay
  • spanser: Use for supporting Spanser
  • WithZack: Use for supporting WithZack

How to Redeem Content Creator Codes for Squad Busters

Getting a chance to support your favorite content creator via Squad Busters content creator codes is terrific. All it takes is a few simple steps that you can see below:

  1. Run Squad Busters on your phone.
  2. Finish the tutorial to unlock the store feature.
  3. Press the Shop button and swipe right to the Content Creator Boost section.
  4. Tap the Enter Code button.
  5. Type the content creator code into the blank text area.
  6. Hit Enter to support the content creator.

