How to Farm Gem Fragments in Diablo 4 Season 4

After Loot Reborn went live in Diablo 4, farming for Gem Fragments became much more of a chore for nearly all builds. This guide will outline the best way to start earning gems as you race to the end version of your character.

Diablo 4 Season 4: Best Way to Farm Gem Fragments

Kill the Knight Penitents with Damage Resistance Auras in the Hall of The Penitent for guaranteed Gem Fragments. Both the Hall of the Penitent and the Malignant Burrow have Elite enemies with the purple defense auras. Each time you enter the dungeons, there will be at least one or two of these monsters and they always drop Gem Fragments when they die. In my experience, each one will drop around 250 fragments of a random gem.

Enter the Hall of the Penitent.

Kill the Damage Resistance Aura enemies.

Collect the Gem Fragments.

Leave and reset the dungeon.

Rinse and repeat.

What makes this so effective is how small the dungeons are. The Hall of the Penitent is really just two small hallways that intersect into Grigoire’s boss room. Because of the small dungeon size, you can find the Damage Resistance Aura enemies in seconds. Then you can kill them and leave the dungeon. Once you’re outside the hall, simply reset all the dungeons in Sanctuary and then head back in. You can easily farm hundreds of Gem Fragments within just 10 minutes.

Other methods for farming Gem Fragments include Helltides, Nightmare Dungeons, and opening Whisper Caches. All of these have the potential to provide some fragments as you earn more loot for your character. However, the fragment drops can still be slow and they are certainly less consistent than heading to a boss lair. I recommend just taking the time to farm Hall of the Penitent or the Malignant Burrow if you truly need some gems.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

