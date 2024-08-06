How to Find a Hellbreach in Diablo 4

One of the new dungeon types in Diablo 4 is the Hellbreach and if you want to make the most of Season 5, you’ll need to complete them around Sanctuary. In this guide, we will outline where you can find these dungeons and how they work with each run.

Where to Find Hellbreaches in Diablo 4

There are three Hellbreaches that are marked with green leaf icons located in the Dry Steppes, Kehjistan, and Scosglen. Any content that is marked with a green leaf is considered part of the current season. Because the breaches are part of the Infernal Hordes update, they are the only dungeons that have that icon attached to them. Aside from the green leaf icon, they have the standard gate that marks all of the base game dungeons around Sanctuary.

Like seasonal dungeons in the past, the Hellbreach dungeons in Diablo 4 are in fixed locations. One of the first ones you will encounter is called The Omath Breach and is located southeast of Omath’s Redoubt in Kehjistan. The other two breaches are below Tur Dulra in Scosglen and south of the lava section of the Dry Steppes.

These areas aren’t on a timer like Helltides, so you can head inside and reset the whole dungeon upon completion. However, it won’t be so easy to just run through at first.

How to Complete Hellbreaches in Diablo 4

Collect Burning Aether until you reach the final boss to complete a Hellbreach dungeon. When you initially enter the breach, there are Soulspires that need to be destroyed. Simply killing demons inside the circle will bring the bar down and eventually kill the spire. Burning Aether and Mother’s Gifts will drop as a reward.

Once you have enough Aether, you can choose modifiers until you reach the final room. There you can kill the boss and open a final chest with the Aether you collected along the way. It’s a great way to earn some loot and get used to the Infernal Hordes that await this season.

Diablo 4 is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

