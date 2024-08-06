How to Get Mother’s Gifts in Diablo 4

The Season of the Infernal Horde brings a fresh board for Diablo 4 players to grind out and that means collecting plenty of Mother’s Gifts. This guide will cover how you can get more of these so you can progress the story in Season 5.

How to Gather Mother’s Gifts in Diablo 4

Kill elite monsters or bosses to earn Mother’s Gifts. Elites are a rank above normal demons around Sanctuary and they are much tougher than the average monster. However, they aren’t considered real bosses. They always have the elite tag next to their name and some extra abilities to make the fight more difficult. Killing one of these will get you a few of the Mother’s Gifts in Diablo 4 so that you can progress The Rising Hells quest.

When gifts fall on the ground, they always appear as purple orbs. Just like other quests where numerous monster items need to be collected, the gifts are picked up by simply walking over them. Aberrant Cinders work the same way and can even be picked up passively with pets. In this case, the gifts are much rarer and you can easily collect them all when they fall from an elite monster or a major boss.

As enemies get tougher, the overall amount of Mother’s Gifts that drop will increase. Eliminating bosses in Cellars or even at the end of a dungeon means over a dozen gifts at a time. However, places like Helltides can provide nonstop elite monster spawns. Sometimes it might mean more gifts in the long run due to the sheer volume of mid-level enemies instead of major bosses.

Once you collect enough of the Mother’s Gifts, whether it’s for The Rising Hells quest or not, you can bring them to Istel. She can be found in Hawezar within the Mother’s Triune shack. In no time you’ll have tons of caches to open with a Resplendent Spark to look forward to at the very end.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

