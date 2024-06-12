How to Use Pets in Diablo 4

After the full Vessel of Hatred trailer was revealed, pets made their way into Diablo 4 for the first time since its launch. Here’s how you can use a cat or a dog and what effect they have in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4: How to Use Pets

Screenshot by The Escapist.

To unlock pets in Diablo 4, you’ll need to complete the Faithful Companion quest or pre-order the Vessel of Hatred, then equip a pet in the Wardrobe to use one. When you log into the game, the Faithful Companions quest will automatically be placed as your marked task. Next, need to head to Kyovashad and find the Well-Behaved Dog near the blacksmith hut. The quest tells you to pet the dog which, for typical dogs, means using the “hello” emote. However, the Faithful Companions quest requires you to interact with the dog directly instead of using an emote. Once you’ve done this, the dog will automatically join you. But you’ll need to equip him to start seeing the benefits.

Screenshots by The Escapist

To start using the pet, head to any Wardrobe within the game. Wardrobes are always present in the main towns of Sanctuary, which means there are five in total. There is now a fourth tab in the wardrobe menu that houses all the potential pets in your collection. Activate the pet you want to follow you around to use them. Each of the Vessel of Hatred pre-order editions offers a different pet, with the ultimate edition giving you access to all three.

Pets that follow you around the map will do more than just look cute. They also have the ability to pick up items as you destroy the monsters around you. Items that drop in abundance, such as Aberrant Cinders, can easily be collected by your new friend. It won’t work on horseback, though, so make sure to stick with your pet when you want a better collection system.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

