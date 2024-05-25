Where to Find the Pit in Diablo 4

When you reach the endgame of Diablo 4, you’ll need to find The Pit of the Artificer if you want to reach your full potential. To help you get started on the end journey, this guide will cover the location and how to enter.

Diablo 4: The Pit of the Artificers Location

Screenshot by The Escapist.

You can find the Portal Activator to The Pit inside of Cerrigar within the Scosglen zone. The Artificer’s Obelisk will appear in Cerrigar on every World Tier. However, you won’t be able to interact with it until at least World Tier 4.

Although the main portal to The Pit of the Artificers is located in Cerrigar, that’s not where most of the content takes place. There are 200 tiers in The Pit and the levels will vary across all the dungeons within Diablo 4. One tier could take place in the Dry Steppes while another might bring you to a frozen castle in the Fractured Peaks. Either way, when you want to jump back into the Pit, it always begins with the portal in Cerrigar.

Even once you have found the Artificer’s Obelisk at World Tier 4, you still need at least one piece of Obducite and three Runeshards for the introductory quest.

Either you or your party members can contribute the shards, but someone needs to place them to enter. This is a requirement every single time you start a new run. At least the shards will generously drop from Nightmare Dungeons and endgame Helltides, though.

That’s all there is to know about The Pit of the Artificer’s location. It’s just the first step to reaching your maximum potential for the season.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

