How to Get Runeshards in Diablo 4

To reach the Pit of Artificers in Diablo 4, you need to collect enough Runeshards to open up a portal. This guide will cover how you can start earning those shards as you make your way to the endgame.

Diablo 4: How to Get Runeshards

Complete the Nightmare Dungeon Tier 46 priority quest in World Tier 4 to start earning Runeshards. Once you enter World Tier 4 for the first time, you will immediately be given a priority quest tied to the Pit of the Artificers. The quest tasks you with finishing a Tier 46 Nightmare Dungeon, so your character needs to have some decent gear. However, not all dungeons are the same difficulty, and you can use a Nightmare Sigil that contains easier content. You can easily run through some of these dungeons to reach the final encounter, but that won’t help you in the Pit of the Artificer.

After the quest is completed, the shards can be found in activities such as World Bosses, Whisper Bounties, and Nightmare Dungeons. Opening Helltide Tortured Gifts and completing Legion events are also great ways to find shards. Keep in mind, however, that they will be impossible to collect for players that are in World Tier 3 or lower, which makes this a true end-game item.

What To Do with Runeshards

When you have enough Runeshards, you can head to the Obelisk in Cerrigar. The Obelisk serves as a portal to the Pit of the Artificer as long as you have enough shards. Whoever opens the portal is the one who reaps the benefits of the Pit. So, if you want the best chance at crafting materials and Stygian Stones, start saving those shards. Grinding already takes enough time, and the Pit is the pinnacle of endgame content this season.

And that’s all you need to know about Runeshards in Diablo 4. Simply participating in activities should lead to more than enough of them as you grind away in World Tier 4.

