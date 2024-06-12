Vessel of Hatred art for Diablo 4.
All Pre-Order Editions & Bonuses for Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred

Cats upon cats.
The Vessel of Hatred expansion for Diablo 4 is officially available for Pre-Order and there are a few different editions you can pick up. My guide will outline all the editions you can purchase and what you get for each one.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred: All Pre-Order Editions and Bonuses

There are three different editions of Vessel of Hatred starting with the standard version at $40. The other two get progressively more expensive and come with cosmetics. Otherwise, the standard edition will give all Diablo 4 players the exact same access to the real content in the game without early access. You can find all the bonuses below.

Vessel of Hatred Standard Edition – $39.99

  • Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion
  • Alkor, Snow Leopard Pet
  • Mother’s Lament Legendary Gem for Diablo Immortal

Vessel of Hatred Deluxe Edition – $59.99

  • Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion
  • Nahantu Veilwalker Spiritborn Armor
  • Alkor, Snow Leopard Pet
  • Mother’s Lament Legendary Gem for Diablo Immortal
  • Hratli, Canine Pet
  • Nahantu War-Cat Mount and Armor Bundle
  • One Premium Battle Pass Token

Vessel of Hatred Ultimate Edition – $89.99

  • Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion
  • Nahantu Veilwalker Spiritborn Armor
  • Alkor, Snow Leopard Pet
  • Mother’s Lament Legendary Gem for Diablo Immortal
  • Hratli, Canine Pet
  • Nahantu War-Cat Mount and Armor Bundle
  • One Premium Battle Pass Token
  • 3,000 Platinum
  • Natalya, Tiger Pet
  • Nahantu Unearthed Armor Bundle (Armor Set for Each Class)
  • Wings of the Faith Cosmetic
  • Nahantu Themed Town Portal

Nearly all of the cosmetics listed will be rewarded right away in Diablo 4. Pets were added to the game after the expansion was given a full trailer and you can claim them all at any wardrobe. Even the War-Cat Mount can already be used as you explore Sanctuary and keep taking down Accursed Rituals. Before you know it, you can start using it in a brand-new jungle.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

