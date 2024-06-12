All Pre-Order Editions & Bonuses for Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred

The Vessel of Hatred expansion for Diablo 4 is officially available for Pre-Order and there are a few different editions you can pick up. My guide will outline all the editions you can purchase and what you get for each one.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred: All Pre-Order Editions and Bonuses

Image via Activision.

There are three different editions of Vessel of Hatred starting with the standard version at $40. The other two get progressively more expensive and come with cosmetics. Otherwise, the standard edition will give all Diablo 4 players the exact same access to the real content in the game without early access. You can find all the bonuses below.

Vessel of Hatred Standard Edition – $39.99

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion

Alkor, Snow Leopard Pet

Mother’s Lament Legendary Gem for Diablo Immortal

Vessel of Hatred Deluxe Edition – $59.99

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion

Nahantu Veilwalker Spiritborn Armor

Alkor, Snow Leopard Pet

Mother’s Lament Legendary Gem for Diablo Immortal

Hratli, Canine Pet

Nahantu War-Cat Mount and Armor Bundle

One Premium Battle Pass Token

Vessel of Hatred Ultimate Edition – $89.99

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion

Nahantu Veilwalker Spiritborn Armor

Alkor, Snow Leopard Pet

Mother’s Lament Legendary Gem for Diablo Immortal

Hratli, Canine Pet

Nahantu War-Cat Mount and Armor Bundle

One Premium Battle Pass Token

3,000 Platinum

Natalya, Tiger Pet

Nahantu Unearthed Armor Bundle (Armor Set for Each Class)

Wings of the Faith Cosmetic

Nahantu Themed Town Portal

Nearly all of the cosmetics listed will be rewarded right away in Diablo 4. Pets were added to the game after the expansion was given a full trailer and you can claim them all at any wardrobe. Even the War-Cat Mount can already be used as you explore Sanctuary and keep taking down Accursed Rituals. Before you know it, you can start using it in a brand-new jungle.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

