All Pre-Order Editions & Bonuses for Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred

The Vessel of Hatred expansion for Diablo 4 is officially available for Pre-Order and there are a few different editions you can pick up. My guide will outline all the editions you can purchase and what you get for each one.
Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred: All Pre-Order Editions and Bonuses
There are three different editions of Vessel of Hatred starting with the standard version at $40. The other two get progressively more expensive and come with cosmetics. Otherwise, the standard edition will give all Diablo 4 players the exact same access to the real content in the game without early access. You can find all the bonuses below.
Vessel of Hatred Standard Edition – $39.99
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion
- Alkor, Snow Leopard Pet
- Mother’s Lament Legendary Gem for Diablo Immortal
Vessel of Hatred Deluxe Edition – $59.99
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion
- Nahantu Veilwalker Spiritborn Armor
- Alkor, Snow Leopard Pet
- Mother’s Lament Legendary Gem for Diablo Immortal
- Hratli, Canine Pet
- Nahantu War-Cat Mount and Armor Bundle
- One Premium Battle Pass Token
Related: How to Farm Angelbreath in Diablo 4 Season 4
Vessel of Hatred Ultimate Edition – $89.99
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion
- Nahantu Veilwalker Spiritborn Armor
- Alkor, Snow Leopard Pet
- Mother’s Lament Legendary Gem for Diablo Immortal
- Hratli, Canine Pet
- Nahantu War-Cat Mount and Armor Bundle
- One Premium Battle Pass Token
- 3,000 Platinum
- Natalya, Tiger Pet
- Nahantu Unearthed Armor Bundle (Armor Set for Each Class)
- Wings of the Faith Cosmetic
- Nahantu Themed Town Portal
Nearly all of the cosmetics listed will be rewarded right away in Diablo 4. Pets were added to the game after the expansion was given a full trailer and you can claim them all at any wardrobe. Even the War-Cat Mount can already be used as you explore Sanctuary and keep taking down Accursed Rituals. Before you know it, you can start using it in a brand-new jungle.
Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.