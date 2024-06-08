How to Farm Angelbreath in Diablo 4 Season 4

Whether you want to Enchant gear or craft some more Incense items, you need to have Angelbreath in Diablo 4. To help you keep a healthy supply in your stash, this Season 4 guide will cover the best ways to farm the herb.

Recommended Videos

Diablo 4 Season 4: How to Farm Angelbreath

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The best way to farm Angelbreath in Diablo 4 is by opening chests and completing rituals within the Helltide. Accursed Rituals, in particular, can be a fantastic way to earn more of the flowers. I can’t recommend grinding Helltides enough when you run low on a majority of the crafting materials within the game — Gem Fragments, Bundled Herbs, and Angelbreath drop in high volumes. So even if you’re at the max level, Helltides are still important.

That doesn’t mean they are the only option though. Activities such as Nightmare Dungeons and Grim Favors can be a great way to earn more materials. Whisper Caches that you earn from 10 Grim Favors can drop a chunk of Angelbreath in the same way that the Gathering Legions drop herbs. Even exploring the open world can lead you to more flowers.

Best Ways to Farm Angelbreath in Diablo 4:

Grind Helltide events.

Open Whisper Caches.

Complete Nightmare Dungeons.

Harvest nodes in the open world.

But harvesting nodes and Grim Favors can both be completed in Helltides as well. They offer even more reasons to grind them out.

Related: How to Get Paingorger’s Gauntlets in Diablo 4

Once you have enough Angelbreath in your bag, it’s important to note what it’s used for. These flowers are the main ingredient for Enchanting new Affixes and they are key components for the Alchemist. The Antivenin and some Incense items require the herb to be crafted. When you reach higher tiers of The Pit, they become even more integral.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy