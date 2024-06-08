How to Get Paingorger’s Gauntlets in Diablo 4

If you want to easily decimate enemies with echoing damage in Diablo 4, then the Paingorger’s Gauntlets are the way to go. This guide will outline how you can easily get the gauntlets and what they add to your build.

Diablo 4: How to Get Paingorger’s Gauntlets

Defeat the Beast in the Ice for the best chance of earning Paingorger’s Gauntlets as a reward. All the standard Unique items in the game can be target-farmed, meaning each endgame boss has a list of Uniques that can drop as loot. Killing one of the bosses always provides you with at least one item from the list. When you kill The Beast in the Ice, the Paingorger’s Gauntlets are among the possible drops.

Of course, there are plenty of other ways to earn Uniques outside of bosses. Killing any enemies or opening chests after you reach level 85 have a tiny chance to drop one. However, the odds are incredibly low and there is no targeted loot list. So, when you open chests or kill the Blood Maiden hoping for a Unique item, it could be nearly anything. Here are all the ways you can go about trying to collect the Paingorger’s Gauntlets in Diablo 4.

Kill the Beast in the Ice.

Defeat enemies at level 85+ on World Tier 4.

Grind the Accursed Ritual in Helltides.

Complete the Gauntlet for guaranteed weekly Uniques.

Paingorger’s Gauntlets Stats and Effects

The Paingorger’s Gauntlets mark enemies that have been hit by a non-basic skill for three seconds. If you hit marked enemies with a Basic Skill, that damage gets echoes to all other marked enemies by up to 200%. For this reason, the Bash Barbarian is a fantastic build to make use of these Gauntlets.

On top of the echoing damage, you can expect a boost to all stats, more attack speed, increased Critical Strike chance, and more Basic Skill damage. In essence, if you want to destroy enemies with Basic Skills in The Pit, this is your pick.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

