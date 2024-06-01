Best Bash Barbarian Build in Diablo 4 Season 4

The Bash Barbarian is one of the best builds in Diablo 4 Season 4 due to the incredible power of each basic swing. This guide will give a full outline of all the Paragon Points, equipment, and skills you need for a complete build.
Bash Barbarian Skills and Paragon Points in Diablo 4
Four shouts are used in this build along with a utility skill and the Bash as the crown jewel. Because the Bash is a basic skill that we add attack speed to, the rest of the skills are meant to buff our attacks. Then we add the Steel Grasp to take out groups of enemies with the Paingorger’s Gauntlets. You can find the full skills setup below.
Bash Barbarian Skills:
- Bash (Active Skill) – 5 Points
- Enhanced Bash – 1 Point
- Imposing Presence – 3 Points
- Martial Vigor – 3 Points
- Rallying Cry (Active Skill) – 1 Point
- Enhanced Rallying Cry – 1 Point
- Strategic Rallying Cry – 1 Point
- Challenging Shout (Active Skill) – 1 Point
- Enhanced Challenging Shout – 1 Point
- War Cry (Active Skill) – 1 Point
- Enhanced War Cry – 1 Point
- Power War Cry – 1 Point
- Booming Voice – 3 Points
- Guttural Yell – 3 Points
- Raid Leader – 3 Points
- Aggressive Resistance – 3 Points
- Battle Fervor – 3 Points
- Steel Grasp (Active Skill) – 1 Point
- Enhanced Steel Grasp – 1 Point
- Warrior’s Steel Grasp – 1 Point
- Pit Fighter – 3 Points
- Thick Skin – Point
- Defensive Stance – 3 Points
- Counteroffensive – 3 Points
- Wrath of the Berserker (Active Skill) – 1 Point
- Prime Wrath of the Berserker – 1 Point
- Supreme Wrath of the Berserker – 1 Point
- Wallop – 3 Points
- Concussion – 3 Points
- Unconstrained (Key Passive) – 1 Point
With all your Skill Points allocated, it’s time to select all your Paragon Points. We need six different boards that help boost our Berskerking, critical strike damage, and close damage as a whole. I used the build from Icy Veins as a base for my own changes when Season 4 began. You can do as I did and make adjustments to the way you like to play. But having the initial base is always a huge help.
Bash Barbarian Paragon Glyphs:
- Territorial – Starting Board
- Ambidextrous – Carnage Board
- Wrath – Warbringer Board
- Disembowel – Blood Rage Board
- Ire – Flawless Technique Board
- Undaunted – Decimator Board
Once you have all your Skills and Paragon Points set, the most important part of the build is getting the right equipment. This is going to take you plenty of time, but running Accursed Rituals will speed up the process.
Bash Barbarian Build Equipment in Diablo 4
Your goal with the Bash Barabarian’s equipment is to enhance your critical strike damage, basic skill damage, and damage to close enemies. The most important Temper, by far, is the cleave for the Bash Skill. This Temper increases the damage of Bash while also making it connect in a wide arc. Reaching full potential for this build will rely heavily on that Affix for all four weapons. You can find all the equipment below.
Bash Barbarian Equipment in Diablo 4:
- Helm – Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty (Attack Speed, Damage While Berserking)
- Chest – Juggernaut (Strength, Resistance, Maximum Life, Concussion)
- Gloves – Paingorger’s Gauntles (Attack Speed, Basic Damage, Critical Strike Chance)
- Pants – Aspect of Might (Bash Increase, Strength, Resistance, Concussion)
- Boots – Hectic Warlord (Strenght, Maximum Life, Movement Speed, Concussion)
- Amulet – Aspect of Adaptability (Cooldown Reduction, Attack Speed, Critical Strike Chance, Wrath of the Berserker Cooldown)
- Ring One – Bold Chieftain’s Aspect (Attack Speed, Cooldown Reduction, Critical Strike Damage, Wrath of the Berseker Cooldown)
- Ring Two – Edgemaster’s Aspect (Attack Speed, Cooldown Reduction, Critical Strike Damage, Wrath of the Berseker Cooldown)
- Two-Handed Bludgeoning – Aspect of the Moonrise (Strength, Maximum Life, Critical Strike Damage, Bash Cleave, Close Enemy Damage)
- Two-Handed Slashing – Rapid Aspect (Strength, Maximum Life, Critical Strike Damage, Bash Cleave, Close Enemy Damage)
- One-Handed Mace – Berserk Ripping (Strength, Maximum Life, Critical Strike Damage, Bash Cleave, Close Enemy Damage)
- One-Handed Sword – Ramaldni’s Magnum Opus (Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons, Damage to Close Enemies, Maximum Fury)
As you attempt to earn more gear, you may have to settle for gear that only has two out of the three main Affixes. You can always head to the Occultis to enchant the third affix with random rolls. However, it gets expensive, so I highly recommend waiting until you have gear ready for Masterworking.
Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.