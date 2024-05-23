How to Get Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4

The rarest materials in Diablo 4 are Resplendent Sparks, which don’t come close to anything else. You need to find some of them if you want any chance of crafting an Uber Unique, and my guide will explain how you can get them.

Recommended Videos

Diablo 4: How to Get Resplendent Sparks

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Deconstruct Uber Unique items, defeat your first Tormented Echo and defeat Uber Lilith to earn Resplendent Sparks. Additionally, there is even a fourth option in Season 4, where you can reach the final tier of the Iron Wolf’s Honor Rank for a spark as well. On a single character, you can earn at least three sparks without ever finding an Uber Unique. Of course, you need at least four to craft, but that doesn’t mean all hope is lost.

Every Way to Earn Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4:

Deconstruct Uber Unique items.

Finish the Iron Wolf’s Honor Rank board.

Defeat your first level 200 Tormented Echo boss.

Defeat the Echo of Hatred Uber Lilith.

You can earn more than three Resplendent Sparks by finishing the Iron Wolf’s Honor Rank board on multiple characters. Every character you create will be able to grind out all the Honor Ranks and reach the final reward. It may take some time to get there again, but it also means access to a fourth spark. Paired with your main character, you have the chance to earn at least four sparks across every method.

How to Use Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4

Once you have four Resplendent Sparks, bring them to an Alchemist to craft an Uber Unique item. Every Alchemist vendor in the game will be able to make the transfer. Open up their shop and scroll to the Transmutation section. There will be another drop-down under the Transmute Sparks tab. Here, you can see all seven Uber Unique items in the game.

Related: How to Get Sigil Powder in Diablo 4

If you change your mind about the Uber you chose, you can deconstruct it like any other item. However, you only get one spark back in return. So make your choice wisely each season.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more