How to Complete Of Lambs and Wolves in Diablo 4

The Season of the Infernal Hordes kicks off with Lorcan in Diablo 4 and he gives you a quest called Of Lambs and Wolves. Although the quest itself is simple, his house can be annoying to find and this guide will give you the exact location.

How to Visit Lorcan’s Family in Diablo 4

You can find Lorcan’s house and family at the western edge of the Umir Plateau in Hawezar. After speaking to Lorcan in Zarbinzet, you will be given the “of Lambs and Wolves” quest to start the seasonal line. The new NPC will head back to his house and you need to meet him there to get the ball rolling. Your map will have a large green circle that displays the vicinity of the house but it won’t give you an exact location. For some reason, players need to do some searching.

Once you’re inside the green circle for Of Lambs and Wolves, go to the western edge of the Umair Plateau. To the south of this area is a Statue of Lilith, so there is an easy indicator if you have them all collected. When you get to the western wall, there is a door you can approach. As long as you get close enough, the green circle will close and the typical leaf symbol will mark the door. Now you can interact with the door and visit Lorcan’s family at their house.

Open the reinforced door and you will meet Istel. She has you complete a ritual inside the house so that you understand Mother’s Gifts in the Season of the Infernal Hordes. After killing some elite demons, the Of Lambs and Wolves quest is over and you can get started on completing the seasonal board for more rewards. Just be prepared to start grinding Helltides all over again for the best results.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

