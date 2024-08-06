Best Class Tier List for Diablo 4 Season 5

One of the best parts of the seasonal resets in Diablo 4 is the chance for major balance changes and that means a new class tier list for Season 5 as well. This guide will rank the classes as a whole so you know what to pick from as you get into the Infernal Hordes.

Best Class Rankings in Diablo 4 Season 5

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

The best class in Season 5 is the Sorcerer. It may not have the absolute best build possible, but there are numerous Sorcerer builds in the top-tier slot. Even after the top-tier rankings are put together, plenty of Sorcerer builds litter the A-Tier and B-Tier sections. Rogue, on the other hand, has the highest potential build in the season but the viable options for the class are much slimmer. You can find the full ranking below.

Sorcerer Rogue Barbarian Necromancer Druid

It’s important to remember that each class in Diablo 4 will have at least one build that is considered top-tier. However, a class like the Druid requires specific items before it becomes as good as a Rapid Fire Rogue. Much of the time, that specific build is also the only viable one at an S-Tier ranking. Meanwhile, the Sorcerer class has numerous ways to build in the S-Tier rank alone, and getting the items doesn’t take long at all.

Barbarian has been ruling the game for the last two seasons and it’s still a very strong pick. Bash and bleed builds remain fantastic in Season 5 and it could easily take the best slot with the right combinations. But there are much better options, and just like the Druid, there are fewer builds in the top rankings overall. For the Season of the Infernal Horde, it’s the Rogue and the Sorcerer that will appear in all of the toughest content.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

