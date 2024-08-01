When Does Diablo 4 Season 5 Start? (Release Date and Time)

With Loot Reborn running its course at the start of the summer, it’s time to get ready for Season 5 in Diablo 4. In this guide, we will cover when the new season will be available to play and at what time you can expect the update to go live.

When Does Season 5 of Diablo 4 Start?

Diablo 4 Season 5 will begin on Wednesday, August 6, 2024. Major updates tend to go live on Tuesdays and the Season of the Infernal Hordes is no different. If the fifth season of the game sticks to the standard schedule, that also means the time for the update will be the same. Players will be able to jump into Sanctuary after 1 pm ET or 10 am PT. So don’t expect to make a new character at midnight on the day before to get a head start. Everyone will need to wait for the afternoon or that morning.

In the past, the download hasn’t become available until the update itself goes live. Most players will need to start the download at 1 pm ET as well, which technically moves the start time a bit. However, Blizzard has discussed release ins updates ahead of seasonal changes so that players can prepare instead of staring at a download. Hopefully, this applies to the start of Season 5 in Diablo 4.

As for the length of Season 5, it may only go on for about two months. Compared to previous content updates, the Season of the Infernal horde doesn’t add quite as much. The Vessel of Hatred expansion is set to release on October 8, which is two months later. It’s possible that Season 6 begins with the expansion as well and the fifth season will be a lead-up to that update. After all, we’re really just biding time for the next couple of months before we jump onto a Spiritborn character.

