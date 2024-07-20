When Does the Spiritborn Class Release in Diablo 4?

The Spiritborn is the first new class coming to Diablo 4 and it already looks more versatile than everything before it. Our guide will cover when the new class will be released so that you can try it out yourself.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

The Spiritborn will be released on October 8, 2024, with the launch of the Vessel of Hatred. Once the new expansion goes live, everyone will be able to make a new character and try the class out for themselves. Season 6 should also be live at the same time as the Vessel of Hatred, which gives players even more incentives to try out the monk-like build. The exact time for when the expansion will go live will likely be around 1 pm ET. Most updates happen around the same time but the expansion could follow a completely different schedule based on the size.

Unlike previous content releases for the game, the Spiritborn release will not be free. By default, the Vessel of Hatred expansion will cost $40 on top of the standard base game. You can continue to play Season 6 of the base game after the expansion goes live, but you need to pay to use the new class. If you’re a big fan of the game and want a new region to try out, I recommend picking up the expansion regardless.

Some players in the community have been utilizing the public test realm to try out Season 4 and Season 5. Unfortunately, the Spiritborn class won’t be available in a PTR before the full release in October. But it also means that most players will get to experience all the new content at the same. Just make sure you have it unlocked ahead of time.

