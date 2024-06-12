Everything We Know About Vessel of Hatred in Diablo 4

After a year of Diablo 4, the Vessel of Hatred is around the corner, and it promises to bring plenty of content to expand the game. Here’s everything we know about the Vessel of Hatred in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4: All Vessel of Hatred Details

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The main additions in Vessel of Hatred are the new Spiritborn Class, end-game co-op activities, a fresh region, and revamped skills. That’s not all, and there is a lot to cover within the zone known as Nahantu. For starters, the expansion will be released on October 8, 2024. The base price is $40, but players can pre-order other editions for cosmetics.

After the expansion goes live, there are a handful of features that promise to change the way Diablo 4 flows. Below, you can find all the details we have so far.

The New Spiritborn Class

In the Vessel of Hatred, the Spiritborn is going to be the main attraction. This warrior of the jungle brings a mix of mysticism and combat to the table. It’s entirely new to the Diablo franchise and marks the sixth class overall. Lore for the class is tied to the Nahantu region, but we’ll need to wait until July 18 to see the class in action.

The Nahantu Region Returns

Nahantu is a jungle region that matches the Spiritborn. It will be an entirely new zone, with a continuation of the campaign from the main story. That means all new quests and dungeons in this new region are to follow as well.

Players who are veterans of the franchise will remember the region from Diablo 2. There is no denying that Diablo 4 has a fantastic art style, and it’ll be nice to see a returning zone with an updated look.

New End-Game Co-Op Activity

What the co-op activity brings to the table remains to be seen, but there has been speculation that the new end game co-op activity will be raids. This activity will be the first of its kind in the franchise, and it will require other players. We already know that this is the first of its kind in the franchise, and it requires other players.

Mercenaries Arrive

Unlike the Spiritborn or raids, Mercenaries are not a new concept in Diablo. In previous titles, like Diablo 2, you could hire some help in games, so long as you had enough gold. However, The Vessel of Hatred Mercenaries will have entire levels you’ll need to progress through and will likely serve a larger role in either the plot or in a game mechanic.

New Skills and Paragon Boards

There has been confirmation that each base class will get new skills, Paragon Boards, and Glyphs. How extensive the changes are still remains to be seen, but now we know for sure that all classes will get new content.

And that’s all there is to know about Vessel of Hatred in Diablo 4 so far. More information is around the corner, so be prepared for additional expansion news in mid-July.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

