What Are Infernal Hordes in Diablo 4? Rewards and Mechanics, Explained

Each new season in Sanctuary brings a fresh mechanic to try out, and in Diablo 4 Season 5, the Infernal Hordes are the main attraction. In this guide, I will cover exactly what this new feature is and what kind of rewards you can expect.

Infernal Hordes in Diablo 4 Explained

Infernal Hordes are a wave-based mode that offers players another end-game feature with tons of demons and Fell Priests as a final battle. Players who can make their way to the end of the mode and defeat the Fell Priests will be able to claim their hellish spoils before getting ready to run it again. This is another way to add meaning to the Helltides grind within the base game and making your way through the Hordes won’t be a walk in the park.

Each run of the Infernal Hordes in Diablo 4 will give players a limited number of revives and the ability to augment each run with Burning Aether. Of course, with more modifiers, there is a better chance for more rewards. It’s all a risk-reward system for players who want a fast track to spoils and are willing to put their hard-earned Helltide materials on the line.

Getting through each wave will be difficult enough as you get started, and at the end of the waves, there are five different Fell Priests. These Priests can also have differing combinations of abilities that shake up each run. Along with The Pit, this mechanic in Season 5 gives players even more ways to grind for items in their build.

What Rewards Are Earned from Infernal Hordes in Diablo 4?

After beating the Fell Council, you can claim the Spoils of Hell for items that contain Greater Affixes and some Masterworking Materials. Along with those items, there are high chances for Legendary Aspects and Uniques that you may be hunting for a build. Needless to say, these are all rewards that are integral to end-game content.

Each run of the Infernal Hordes mode guarantees an item with at least one Greater Affix. One doesn’t change much about your build but the potential for two or three affixes is worth the time. Either way, you’ll be grinding these waves out in the Season of the Infernal Hordes.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

