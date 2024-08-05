All New Unique Items in Diablo 4 Season 5, Listed

Season 5 brings far more new Unique Items to Diablo 4 than any other season so far and that means plenty of new Aspects to experiment with. To help you get ready for a new character, this guide will list all of the fresh items that are on their way in the Season of the Infernal Hordes.

Every New Unique Item Listed in Diablo 4 Season 5

Outside of the Legendary Aspect additions, there are 15 new Unique Items in Season 5. Each class will get two pieces of equipment that are limited to that class alone and there will be five that are considered global. These have the chance to become fun changes or alter the meta as a whole. Either way, the full list of items can be found below.

Unique Items for All Classes:

Crown of Lucion – Helm

Affixes + [838-873] Maximum Life + [6-8]% Lucky Hit + [32-40]% Shadow Resistance + [6-8]% Cooldown Reduction

Power Each time you use a Skill with a Resource Cost, gain [5-15]%[x] increased damage and Resource Cost is increased by 30%[+] for 4 seconds, stacking up to 5 times.



Endurant Faith – Gloves

Affixes + [28-42] All Stats + [638-873] Maximum Life + [6-8]% Cooldown Reduction + [16-25]% Healing Received

Power When you would be damaged for at least 40% of your Maximum Life at once, it is instead distributed over the next 2 seconds and reduced by [10-30]%[x].



Shard of Verathiel – 1 Handed Sword

Affixes + 50% Damage + [28-42] All Stats + [5-13] Maximum Resource + [16-25]% Basic Attack Speed + [1-2] to Basic Skills

Power Basic Skills deal [50-200]%[x] increased damage but additionally cost 25 Primary Resource.



Rakanoth’s Wake – Boots

Affixes + [12.5-18]% Movements Speed + [57-75]% Non-Physical Damage + [26-35]% Resistance to All Elements + [6-8]% Cooldown Reduction

Power When you cast a Skill with a Cooldown, you explode, dealing X Fire damage.



Locran’s Talisman – Amulet

Affixes + 25% Resistance to All Elements + [2-3]% All Stats + [5-13] Maximum Resource + [88-115]% Critical Strike Damage + [8-10]% Resistance to All Elements

Power Your skills gain [0.10-0.40]%[+] Critical Strike Chance bonus per point of Primary Resource you have, up to [10-40]%[+]. Each point of Primary Resource above 100 grants 0.2%[x] Critical Strike Damage instead.



Unique Items for Sorcerer:

Axial Conduit

Affixes +[13.5-22.5]% Chance for Chain Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice (Sorcerer Only) [10.5-15.0]% Damage Reduction [23.5-32.5]% Resource Generation and Maximum +[2-3] to Chain Lightning (Sorcerer Only)

Power Chain Lightning alternates between orbiting you and seeking up to 3 enemies. When it returns, it drains 6 Mana from you for each active Chain Lightning. After draining 66 total Mana, the bolt explodes for [1,887-7,548] Lightning Damage. Chain Lightning expires if you don’t have enough Mana for it to drain (sorcerer Only).



Vox Omnium – Unique Staff

Affixes +16% Lucky Hit Chance + [198-270] Intelligence + [26-35]% Core Attack Speed + [114-150]% Non-Physical Damage + [2-4] to Basic Skills

Power Casting a Core Skill additional fires 2 instances of Fire Bolt, Frost Bolt, or Spark, matching the elements of your last 2 non-Core Skill cats. These projectiles deal [30-90]%[x] increased damage.



Unique Items for Druid:

The Basilisk – Staff

Affixes + 130% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies + [16-25]% Earth Attack Speed + [80-100]% Critical Strike Damage + [125-170]% Physical Damage + [21-30]% Critical Strike Chance Against Stunned Enemies

Power When you first hit an enemy when an Earth Skill, Petrify them for 3 seconds. Petrifying an enemy additionally deals [4412-26472] Physical Damage.



Mjolnic Ryng

Affixes + [10.0%] Resistance to All Elements + [10.0%] Shadow Resistance + [99-135] Willpower + [6.0-8.0]% Critical Strike Chance + [16.0-25.0]% Movement Speed while Cataclysm is Active + [1-2] to endless Tempest (Druid Only)

Power While Cataclysm is active, you gain unlimited Spirit and deal [X] [40-100]% increased damage.



Unique Items for Rogue:

The Umbracrux – Dagger

Affixes + 50% Damage + [76-90] Dexterity + [30-40]% Vulnerable Damage + [7-9]% Subterfuge Cooldown Reduction + [2-3] to Innervation

Power Your Subterfuge Skills create an attackable Shade Totem for [3-8] seconds. Any damage it takes is replicated onto surrounding enemies at 20% effectiveness. You may only have 1 Shade Totem active at a time. This damage counts as a Trap Skill.



Shroud of Khanduras

Affixes Evade Grants +[16-25]% [1.5] Movement Speed for 1.5 seconds +[57.0-75.0]% Non-Physical Damage +[46.5-60.0]% Shadow Resistance +[2-3] to Dark Shroud (Rogue Only)

Power Casting Dark Shroud makes you Immune for 2 seconds but your Evade Cooldown is increased by [9.0-3.0] seconds. Evading while Dark Shroud is active leaves behind an explosion that deals [3,426-10,278] Shadow Damage and Pulls In enemies. (Rogue Only)



Unique Items for Barbarian:

Unbroken Chain – Amulet

Affixes +25.0% Resistance to All Elements [12.5-18.0%] Movement Speed +[219.0-300.0%] Ultimate Damage [13.5-22.5%] Cooldown Reduction (Barbarian Only) + [2-3] to Pit Fighter (Barbarian Only)

Power Casting Steel Grasp reduces Iron Malestrom’s Cooldown by [3.3-10.0] seconds. . Enemies damaged by Iron Maelstrom deal [10-30]% less damage for 6 seconds (Barbarian Only.



The Third Blade – 1 Handed Sword

Affixes +65% Damage to Close Enemies + [99-135] Strength + [1-2] Fury on Kill + [30-40]% Vulnerable Damage + [57.5-80]% Weapon Mastery Damage

Power Your Weapon Mastery Skills are now also Core Skills that have no Cooldowns but cost Fury, dealing [50-70]% of normal damage. Their Fury costs are reduced by 5 for any additional Charges the Skill would have had.



Unique Items for Necromancer:

The Mortacrux – Dagger

Affixes +50% Damage + [126-180] Intelligence + [98-125]% Critical Strike Damage + [62.5-85]% Vulnerable Damage + [3-5] to Hewed Flesh

Power When consuming a Corpse, there is a [10-30]% chance to also create a decaying Skeletal Simulacrum that seeks enemies but cannot attack. When it dies, it explodes for 5,514 Shadow damage. This effect is treated as a Macabre Skills.



Path of Trag’oul

Affixes + [3] Maximum Evade Charges +[1,500-1,750] Armor +[12.5-18.0]% Movement Speed [13.0-17.5]% Bone Prison Cooldown Reduction (Necromancer Only) +[1-2] Bone Skills

Power Bone Prison traps a larger area and fires [10-30] Bone Splinters at enemies trapped within. Increase your Maximum Essence by 2 for 10 seconds each time these Bone Splinters hit an enemy. (Necromancer Only)



Along with the Uniques in Season 5 of Diablo 4, there are a handful of new Legendary Aspects for each class. However, they are found on random Legendary weapons and can be added to the Codex of Power. They won’t be locked to drops alone like everything listed in this guide.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

