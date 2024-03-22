How to Find the Arisen’s Pursuer in Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Arisen’s Shadow Quest Guide)

There are a lot of optional side quests to take on in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and most of the time, they kinda just get sprung on you with no notice at all. If you’re wondering how to find the Arisen’s Pursuer in Dragon’s Dogma 2, here’s what you need to know.

How to Start Arisen’s Shadow in Dragon’s Dogma 2

When you first arrive in the big city of Vermund in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll quickly be introduced to Brant, who serves as the quest-giver for the next batch of main story quests. After knocking out two of his quests, your pawns will eventually inform you that someone is following you around in the city.

To start the Arisen’s Shadow quest, you simply need to clear one or two of Brant’s quests, then walk around the city, and one of your pawns should eventually bring the pursuer to your attention. This will trigger a cutscene, and the quest will get added to your log. Your task is then to confront your pursuer to trigger the rest of the quest.

How to Find the Arisen’s Pursuer

Even after you’ve been made aware of the pursuer’s presence, it’s not really easy to quickly identify and apprehend him. The pursuer is really good at staying out of sight, and it might take you a while to find him

In my playthrough, what I did was exit the city, then come back in during the daytime. As I entered the city, I would quickly spot a hooded figure watching me approach and immediately turn around and sprint away from me. At this point, all you have to do is sprint after him and hit the grab button (R2 on PS5 and RT on Xbox) to tackle him once you’re close enough.

Once you’ve successfully tackled the pursuer, you’ll get to talk to him and decide whether you want to spare him or kill him.

Should You Kill or Spare Bermudo?

In my playthrough, I chose to spare the Bermudo the pursuer and was rewarded with 8,000 G for my efforts. I’ve yet to experience any consequences that could drastically affect the story. In fact, it almost seems worth it to spare the pursuer just so you can get the money, which is extremely hard to come by in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

And that’s how to find the Arisen’s pursuer in Dragon’s Dogma 2.