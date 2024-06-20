How To Find the Hidden Coffin in Shadow Keep in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

FromSoftware has always hidden secrets in their games, but in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree you’ll need to find at least one of them to complete your map. Here’s where the secret coffin can be found in Shadow Keep.

Where is the Hidden Coffin in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Screenshot via The Escapist

To find the hidden coffin in Shadow Keep you will first need to have visited the Main Gate Plaza. That means you’ll need to defeat the Golden Hippopotamus, but no other bosses or adventuring is required to find the coffin and enter the Abyssal Plains from here.

From the Main Gate Plaza follow the path around until you see a line of six burning bots. Cross the path to the furthest set of three and on the left-hand side of the wall, you’ll find a hidden ladder. Descend this ladder.

Now walk around on the waterside path until you see another room. Inside of this room is a ladder that you’ll need to take down. At the bottom of the ladder there are two rooms, walk into the furthest one which seems to be a dead end. On the right side wall there is a hidden path, simply strike the wall and it should be unveiled.

Follow this path, turn the corner and you’ll find the hidden coffin. This coffin will take you to Recluses River inside of Scadu Altus, which you can follow south to reach the Abyssal Plains and claim your map fragment if that’s your goal.

Hopefully, this guide saved you some time searching for a hidden coffin all through the seven levels of Shadow Keep. During my time finding this secret, I spent hours just to find it wasn’t in the main tower, so hopefully, nobody else had to do the same.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available to purchase and play right now.

