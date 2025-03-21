Anime games get a bad rap, but there are more than a few that are worthwhile additions to any collection. While Bleach: Rebirth of Souls is looking to be the latest, it’s having some issues during its launch. Here’s how to fix Bleach: Rebirth of Souls crashing on PC.

Recommended Videos

How To Tackle Bleach: Rebirth of Souls Crashing on PC

In addition to the no sound bug, which is making it so there’s no audio in the game, some Bleach fans are unable to get past the tutorial without the game crashing. Even players who get to the story mode or try to play online can’t get Bleach: Rebirth of Souls to load properly, with some even calling it “unplayable.” Fortunately, it’s not all doom and gloom, as a fix is in the works.

According to Ryan Wagner, Brand Manager for Bandai Namco, the team behind Bleach: Rebirth of Souls is aware of the crashing issue and is “Looking into it.” Unfortunately, Wagner didn’t provide any additional details, so it’s hard to estimate when the solution could arrive. With that being the case, here are some of the ways to potentially get around Bleach: Rebirth of Souls crashing on PC.

Restart the Game

It’s not a guaranteed fix, but closing and reopening the game may provide the reset it needs. You can try this method again and again and not lose too much time. However, if the crashing issue persists, it may be time for another, more involved approach.

Restart the PC

Sometimes, the PC being unable to get a game working is an indication that it needs a break. Step away from the desk and turn off your system. After all, there are plenty of episodes of the Bleach anime to watch while you wait for your PC to reboot. Filler episodes deserve love, too; don’t forget that.

Related: 15 Best Anime Friendships of All Time

Run the Game as Administrator

While concerned Bleach: Rebirth of Souls gamers have already taken to Steam to announce that this method doesn’t work for them, that doesn’t mean it’s not worth trying. Here are the steps to take to complete the process:

Right click on the Bleach: Rebirth of Souls shortcut

Click on Properties and navigate to the compatibility section

Select “Run as Administrator”

Delete and Reinstall the Game

If none of the other solutions work and you just can’t wait for the developer to release their patch, you can always delete Bleach: Rebirth of Souls and reinstall the game to see if that helps. It’s not a small game by any means, but if you don’t mind waiting for it to reinstall, there’s a slim chance that it will take care of the problem long enough for you to at least get through the tutorial.

And that’s how to fix Bleach: Rebirth of Souls crashing on PC. If you’re looking for more, here are all the arcs in the series in order.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy