15 Best Anime Friendships of All Time

Anime has always been a treasure trove of compelling relationships, and friendships often take center stage. From rivals-turned-friends to bonds forged through shared struggles, these are the best anime friendships of all time.

15. Ichigo and Rukia (Bleach)

Ichigo’s and Rukia’s friendship is one of the strongest in the show. The entire Soul Society Arc is a testament to what Ichigo would do to protect Rukia. He takes on the entire Soul Society just because he wants to save Rukia for saving his life.

The relationship is also filled with funny banter, mutual care, and love. To put it simply, if it weren’t for Rukia, Ichigo would never have become a Soul Reaper.

14. Lelouch and Suzaku (Code Geass)

The entirety of Code Geass shows what it means to sacrifice relationships to achieve a larger goal. The best example is the friendship between Lelouch and Suzaku. They are two childhood best friends separated by their opinions and definitions of good.

One is fighting against the government as part of the resistance to bring about a revolution, while the other thinks about fixing the system from the inside while working with the government. However, both of them still see each other as classmates and good friends, even if they differ in opinion.

13. Tanjiro and Nezuko (Demon Slayer)

Tanjiro would do anything for Nezuko in Demon Slayer. When she is turned into a demon, he doesn’t see a monster – only his sister. While the entire world tells Tanjiro that her sister is not who she was anymore and has become a monster, Tanjiro still decides to protect her sister and tries to turn her back into a human.

They have their ups and downs when Nezuko loses control, but it’s Tanjiro’s brotherly love and care that get her back to her senses. From that day on the snow mountain, both of them started a journey together not knowing what they were about to face, and the only thing keeping them together is the bond that they share as siblings.

12. Inuyasha and Kagome (Inuyasha)

Kagome and Inuyasha in Inuyasha bicker constantly. He’s stubborn, and she’s headstrong, but underneath it all, they care deeply for each other. Kagome’s kindness softens Inuyasha’s rough edges, while Inuyasha’s strength gives Kagome courage. Through every fight and every argument, their bond grows. Long before love enters the picture, their friendship is what keeps them together.

11. Yusuke and Kuwabara (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Yu Yu Hakusho’s Yusuke and Kuwabara start as rivals. They fight, bicker, and compete with each other anytime they can. However, through every fight, a strange respect grows. Kuwabara would take a hit for Yusuke without hesitation, and Yusuke wouldn’t leave him behind. It’s the classic bro-to-bro bond that we all relate to.

Their friendship is loud, messy, and full of attitude – but when it counts, they always have each other’s backs.

10. Eren and Armin (Attack on Titan)

In Attack on Titan, Eren Yeager and Armin Arlert share a dream. As kids, they looked to the horizon, imagining a world beyond the walls. They wanted to see the ocean, the sky, and the world beyond. However, it wasn’t going to be easy, as the world outside was filled with Titans, which were even worse than humans.

From countless near-death encounters to losing friends, they stuck together and survived. Eren became a fighter. and Armin became a thinker. Even after Eren sets out on a self-destructive path of genocide, Armin still sees a friend in him and tries to talk him out of it till the end.

9. Light and L (Death Note)

Death Note’s L and Light aren’t the best of friends; in fact, they are sworn enemies. However, somehow, they understand each other better than anyone else. They are both geniuses who are trying to bring down the other. Their battles are more than just strategy – they are a test of minds. It’s like seeing the best minds go at each other wildly. At the end of the day, though, both of them are teenagers and respect each other. While Light might be a psychopath and a narcissist, he still sees and respects the genius of L.

8. Natsu and Happy (Fairy Tail)

Natsu and Happy from Fairy Tail are inseparable. From the moment they met their adventures began. Happy isn’t just a talking cat – he’s Natsu’s best friend. He cheers him on, makes him laugh, and even helps him fight. No matter the danger, they face it together. Whether flying through the sky or stuffing their faces with food, their anime friendship proves that the best companions come in the unlikeliest forms.

7. Ash and Pikachu (Pokémon)

Ash and Pikachu don’t start as friends in Pokémon. Pikachu was a stubborn Pokémon who didn’t listen to any trainer, much less a kid from a small village. After countless fights, Pikachu starts to see and respect Ash’s ambition to become the best Pokémon trainer. From then on, their bond strengthens with every battle. Their friendship is so deep that Pikachu refuses to evolve as it might affect their relationship.

Ash’s feelings for Pikachu remain the same, as no matter which island they are on or what people they are with, he always keeps Pikachu by his side or, more precisely, on his shoulder.

6. Edward and Alphonse Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Edward and Alphonse Elric’s bond in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood goes beyond friendship – they are brothers united by a shared goal.

It all started with a failed experiment to revive their mother, which caused Edward to lose his arm and Alphonse his entire body. While Edward was fine losing his arm, he couldn’t stand to see his brother in such distress. For this reason, both of them set out on an adventure to get what they lost back. However, both of them were unaware of the cruel world that was out there.

With every battle, their unwavering loyalty to each other is displayed. Edward’s determination to protect Alphonse and Alphonse’s deep care for his brother make their bond one of anime’s most heartfelt examples of family and friendship.

5. Midoriya and Bakugo (My Hero Academia)

Midoriya and Bakugo’s relationship in My Hero Academia starts as complicated but soon turns into something we all love.

Bakugo became jealous of Midoriya’s newfound power as he was always just a puny kid who followed him around. However, seeing him stand as his equal made Bakugo doubt his strength. Of course, being boys the only way to sort this out was a fight. It didn’t matter who won that fight, though, because, in the end, Bakugo saw the hard work and struggle Midoriya went through to get where he was, motivating Bakugo to aim higher.

From then on, they became rivals and friends, trying to become stronger than the other. Their competitiveness and bond make My Hero Academia such a fun watch.

4. Naruto and Sasuke (Naruto)

Naruto and Sasuke start as teammates and good friends. Naruto was happy to see someone look at him as a human and not as the nine-tailed beast. So, when the entire village discarded Sasuke as a rogue ninja and criminal because he lusted for power, Naruto still had faith in his friend and fought to get him back on the right path.

Even after countless fights, Naruto believes they’re meant to be friends. His stubbornness eventually brings Sasuke back. Their story proves that some bonds can survive anything – even darkness.

3. Goku and Vegeta (Dragon Ball)

Goku and Vegeta start as enemies, and their rivalry is legendary in Dragon Ball. Over time, though, their rivalry turns into a relationship of mutual respect. Vegeta refuses to admit it, but he admires Goku, and Goku, in turn, sees Vegeta as his greatest challenge. They push each other to new heights. Without their rivalry, they wouldn’t be as strong. This dynamic makes them one of anime’s most iconic pairs. Frankly, if it weren’t for Goku’s and Vegeta’s competitiveness toward, each other, there wouldn’t be such amazing Saiyan transformations.

2. Zoro and Luffy (One Piece)

Zoro and Luffy in One Piece don’t need grand speeches or sentimental moments to prove they have one of the best anime friendships of all time. It’s there in the way Zoro stands beside Luffy without hesitation and the way Luffy never doubts that Zoro will come through when it matters.

From the second Zoro joined the Straw Hat crew, he wasn’t just signing up for an adventure – he was betting everything on Luffy’s dream. And Luffy? He trusts Zoro with his life, crew, and even the hard decisions. They don’t overcomplicate things. They fight, they win, they move forward. Whether it’s in a fight or a tough call, their bond is unshakable.

1. Gon and Killua (Hunter x Hunter)

Gon and Killua in Hunter x Hunter shouldn’t work as friends. One’s a sunshine-wrapped-in-human-form adventure junkie; the other is a trained assassin with enough emotional baggage to fill an entire arc. And yet, from the moment they meet, it feels as if they have known each other forever.

Gon sees Killua’s potential even when he doesn’t, and Killua would probably fight the entire universe if it meant keeping Gon safe. It’s the kind of friendship that makes you believe in the power of true ride-or-die companionship.

And those are the 15 best anime friendships of all time.

