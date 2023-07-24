How to Fix Error Code 34202 in Diablo 4

There is nothing more frustrating in Diablo 4 than being in the middle of giving a boss the ‘ol piledriver and just as you’re about to finish them—boom!—the game disconnects. You lose your boss fight progress and, even worse, you get an error that won’t let you back in the game. It sucks! So far, Blizzard hasn’t been able to fix this issue, so we’ll go over a few steps you can take to try to get back in the action of Diablo 4 if you’re unfortunate enough to run into error code 34202.

Steps to Try to Resolve Error Code 34202 in Diablo 4

If you keep getting this error about game servers not currently being accessible in Diablo 4, the first thing you should try is to simply close the game, relaunch it, and try to log back in. Yes, it’s the old IT trope of unplug it and plug it in again, but you’ll be surprised how often this works right off the bat.

If you’ve restarted the game but your entry back into Sanctuary is still barred by error code 34202, the next step is to take the old ‘on and off’ one step further. You can try restarting your PC entirely or restarting your internet connection by turning your router off and on again. Just don’t accidentally press the reset button on the router or you could ruin your day by having to set up your router from scratch again! A restart of the PC or internet connection has a good chance of resolving the error after you launch the game again.

Due to the error having to do with server connectivity, there is little else that you can do to resolve it other than to keep trying to reset and log back in. Sometimes, you’ll just have to wait a little bit before trying again to get in. It’s a bit of a pain, but unless Blizzard is able to improve things on its end, there isn’t much we can do about the error when we run into it. Diablo is rather notorious for its connectivity issues, as we went through very similar issues back when Diablo 3 launched. Those early connectivity issues were eventually fixed, so let’s hope that the same happens for Diablo 4.

That covers it for the steps you can take to help fix error code 34202 in Diablo 4. It’s not pretty, but hopefully these classic methods help to resolve the error for you if you do run into it! And if you’re looking for more advice about the errors or gameplay experience of Diablo 4, take a look through our archives.