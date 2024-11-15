How to Get Dynamax Drilbur in Pokemon GO

New Dynamax Pokemon are slowly arriving in Pokemon GO, and the latest addition is Dynamax Drilbur. But, how do you get one?

Dynamax Drilbur Debut in Pokemon GO

Dynamax Drilbur is available in Pokemon GO as of 10 AM local time on Friday, November 15, 2024.

From its debut during the Simply Groundbreaking event on November 15 through to Sunday, November 17 at 8 PM local time, Dynamax Drilbur will appear more frequently in Max Battles. This gives players ample opportunities to get one.

After the debut event ends, Dynamax Drilbur will likely still appear in Max Battles, though less frequently. Previous Dynamax debuts have joined the regular rotation of these battles, appearing at Power Spots on occasion and during Max Mondays.

Can Dynamax Drilbur Be Shiny?

Yes, it is possible to encounter a Shiny Drilbur after winning a Max Battle.

As this Pokemon will be both Shiny and able to Dynamax, it will be an especially rare treat for those who really want to catch ’em all.

Can You Solo Dynamax Drilbur Max Battles in Pokemon GO?

Dynamax Drilbur is a 1-star Max Battle. So, unlike those massively difficult Falinks and Gigantax battles, it should be easy to battle on your own. That said, if you’ve got some friends, you can team up to make things even easier.

To really improve your chances, you should bring your strongest Dynamax Pokemon and lean into type advantages to ensure you can easily win the Max Battle and catch Dynamax Drilbur.

Suggested Counters for Dynamax Drilbur Max Battles

Since Drilbur is a Ground type, you’ll want to bring Grass or Water Pokemon to this Max Battle. While Ground types are also weak to Ice-type Pokemon, we don’t yet have any that can Dynamax, so they won’t be eligible for Max Battles.

Here are a few of our top suggestions for the Dynamax Pokemon you’ll want to bring into the fray with Dynamax Drilbur. We’re opting for the most evolved forms as they will be the most powerful, but if you haven’t fully evolved that Dynamax Squirle or Sobble just yet, you’ll likely still be okay against Dynamax Drilbur.

Pokemon Suggested Moveset

Dynamax Blastoise Water Gun

Hydro Cannon

Dynamax Venusaur Vine Whip

Frenzy Plant

Dynamax Rillaboom Razor Leaf

Grass Knot

Dynamax Inteleon Water Gun

Surf

Since you can build a team of three Pokemon for Max Battles, you’ll ideally build a team of these Water and Grass types so you can swap in an equally strong Pokemon if Dynamax Drilbur takes one out.

Remember to level up Max Moves and use these hyper-charged options once you’ve Dynamaxed your Pokemon to ensure a swift victory in battle.

With these tips, you should be able to catch Dynamax Drilbur with relative ease, even if you’re a solo player.

Pokemon GO is available to play now on mobile devices.

