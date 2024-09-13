How To Unlock Max Moves in Pokemon GO

Unlike the traditional Fast and Charged moves, Dynamax Pokemon have a special move type in Pokemon GO. Those moves are known as Max Moves, and Dynamax pals start with one. If you want to truly dominate the Dynamax battlefield, you need to unlock more Max Moves in Pokemon GO.

What Are Max Moves in Pokemon GO?

Max Moves are the special attacks your Dynamax-capable Pokemon will use in Max Battles after being Dynamaxed. Only Pokemon with the ability to Dynamax can have Max Moves.

These moves are listed below the standard Gym & Raid moves for your Dynamax Pokemon and can only be used in Max Battles.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Your newly caught Dynamax Pokemon start with just one Max Move. However, they have the potential to learn two additional Max Moves. To use them, you will first need to unlock your Pokemon’s Max Moves.

How To Unlock New Max Moves in Pokemon GO

Your Dynamax Pokemon will have their Max Moves listed on their Pokemon info page. Any that still need to be unlocked will be grayed out, with the word “Locked” displayed instead of the move level.

To unlock the move, click on the icon. You will then see the cost to train your Pokemon and unlock the move. Unlocking a Max Move requires two resources – Max Particles (MP) and Pokemon Candy. So, for instance, if I want to teach my Dynamax Squirtle to use Max Guard, I will need 400 MP and 50 Squirtle Candy, as shown below.

Screenshot by The Escapist

For the currently available Dynamax Pokemon, this unlock cost seems pretty standard. For each new move, you’ll need 400 MP and 50 of that Pokemon’s candies. Once you have the resources, simply click “Train” and your Pokemon will learn the move.

During Max Battles, you can scroll through the list of currently unlocked Max Moves to rotate which ones you use against your opponent. Keep in mind you only get three Max Moves per battle, so be sure to choose wisely to ensure victory against the Dynamax boss.

How To Level Up Max Moves in Pokemon GO

Unlocking a Max Move puts it automatically at Level 1. If you want to increase the move’s potential, you’ll need to train your Pokemon again to level up each Max Move. But, of course, this is Pokemon GO, and it’ll cost you.

To level up a Max Move, click on that move’s icon on your Pokemon’s profile. Then, you will see the cost to train your Pokemon and improve their move. Leveling up a move requires more resources than unlocking new ones – usually around 600 MP and 100 Pokemon Candy to move from Level 1 to Level 2.

Screenshot by The Escapist

While the MP cost is nice given the fact that we’ll need to spend the particles pretty often to make room for more, the Candies are another story altogether. If you want to evolve a Dynamax Squirtle all the way to Dynamax Blastoise and train up all three Max Moves, you’re going to need to catch a lot of Squirtle.

And that’s how to unlock Max Movies in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

