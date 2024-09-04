With the introduction of Dynamax Pokemon and Max Battles in Pokemon GO, players have a brand new mechanic to learn. In order to Dynamax and participate in Max Battles, players need to collect Max Particles. Here’s how to get them.

What Are Max Particles?

If you’re wondering why Professor Willow wants you to study Max Particles, it’s related to the Dynamax Pokemon and Max Battles in Pokemon GO.

Max Particles will help you Dynamax your Pokemon and will also be the entry fee to participate in Max Battles, where you’ll face off against giant Pokemon.

Collecting MP is also part of the To the Max! Special Research path as part of the Max Out season, so we’ve got extra incentive to learn how to get Max Particles.

How to Get Max Particles in Pokemon GO

You can stock up on Max Particles (MP) in a few different ways in Pokemon GO, primarily at Power Spots and through exploring the world. Some packs in the Pokemon GO in-game shop and web store also include Max Particles.

Let’s take a closer look at how each of these mechanics works so you can start collecting the MP you need to take on Max Battles.

Getting Max Particles at Power Spots

Power Spots began appearing on the Pokemon GO map on September 4, 2024. These new spots aren’t static like gyms and PokeStops. Instead, they pop up with a set time limit and disappear once the timer expires. Unlike Raids and Mega Raids, these Power Spots don’t take over an existing Stop or Gym. They pop up in new places, usually where there are several PokeStops and Gyms nearby.

You can find currently active Power Spots using the Power Spot section of the Nearby Radar.

It will show where the Power Spots are located and how long you’ve got before they expire. This timing varies in my experience, with one Spot in my area expiring after 15 minutes and another set to last for 2 days.

When you interact with the Power Spot, you will need to swipe across your screen to collect the Max Particles.

Keep in mind, you can only collect Max Particles from a Power Spot once per day, so even if one of them will hang around for several days, you can’t keep spinning it every few minutes like a PokeStop.

Getting Max Particles by Exploring

The other way to collect Max Particles in Pokemon GO is to explore. In other words, play Pokemon GO by walking around your area or using Adventure Sync. For every 2KM you explore, you will receive 300 MP.

It doesn’t look like there’s a daily limit for how many times you can collect this bonus, but there is an overall cap to how much MP you can have at one time. So, you can’t just collect infinite MP by walking around.

To collect your exploration MP, open up the Nearby radar and go to the same tab where you can scout out nearby Power Spots. You’ll see how many KM you have left for your next reward and be able to claim your MP.

How Many Max Particles Can You Have at Once in Pokemon GO?

The current maximum for Max Particles is 1,000 MP. You can see how much MP you currently have by heading to the Nearby radar, where you’ll see your current total out of the 1,000 allowed.

While this cap seems low, the good news is that our Max Particles only get spent in Max Battles if we successfully defeat the boss. So, this might explain the relatively low ceiling on how many we can hold.

Pokemon GO is available now.

