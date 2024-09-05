How To Find Power Spots in Pokemon GO

Power Spots are a new addition to the Pokemon GO map, bringing players another reason to GO outside. These spots are central to Max Battles and related mechanics, so tracking them down will be essential for the Max Out season.

What Are Power Spots in Pokemon GO?

Power Spots are new in-game map locations where Max Battles will take place, and where you can collect Max Particles. This is part of the introduction of Dynamax mechanics from Pokemon Sword and Shield to the Pokemon GO universe.

These new spots are easy to differentiate, as they are purple and have a giant Dynamax symbol floating above them. At Power Spots, players can swipe to collect Max Particles once per day. These will also host Max Battles once they launch on September 10, 2024.

Power Spots pop up on the map similar to PokeStops and Gyms. Unlike Mega Raids, these new Max Battle arenas do not take over existing landmarks. Instead, they spawn in new locations near other points of interest that weren’t previously PokeStops or Gyms.

In my experience, they are mapped onto real-world landmarks like PokeStops and Gyms but seem to be less significant points of interest. For example, in my local park, the first Power Spots I noticed were a playground area and the parking lot where a Farmer’s Market is held.

Do Power Spots Change Locations?

Unlike PokeStops and Gyms, which tend to stay put once they’re approved, Power Spots are temporary. You’ll see a timer when you open up the Nearby map or interact with a Power Spot that shows you how much longer it will be in the area. Once the timer expires, the Power Spot will disappear.

In theory, that means your Power Spots in Pokemon GO will change locations after they expire, and you’ll need to use your Nearby radar to find a new one. In practice, I live in a rural area, and when one of them expired, a new one popped up in the exact same spot. So, it doesn’t seem like it’s a guarantee that you’ll find a new location every time a Spot expires.

That said, it’s helpful to know how to find power spots in Pokemon GO since they will move around on us over time.

How To Find Power Spots Near You in Pokemon GO

Niantic built a new Power Spots tab into the Nearby menu to help us find nearby Power Spots, so that’s your best bet for locating the ones in your area.

To look for Power Spots in Pokemon GO, click on the Nearby bar at the bottom right of your screen. Then, click on the Power Spot tab.

Here, you’ll see a list of nearby Power Spots, how far they are from your current location, and what time they expire. If none are listed, you likely need to travel to an area with more PokeStops and Gyms, where Power Spots appear most often.

This menu is also where you can collect Max Particles for every 2 KM you explore while playing or using Adventure Sync. So, while you’ll need to travel to Power Spots to participate in Max Battles in Pokemon GO, rural players can gather some MP without driving to our nearest PokeStop.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

