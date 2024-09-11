Max Battles have arrived in Pokemon GO, adding another way to put our Pokemon’s moves to the test. But how do you partake in a Max Battle, and what makes it different from a raid?

What Is a Max Battle in Pokemon GO?

Max Battles are special Dynamax battles that take place only at Power Spots in Pokemon GO. When you find a Power Spot with an active Max Battle, you’ll be able to battle a Dynamax Pokemon. If you win, you’ll get the chance to catch a Pokemon that can Dynamax. Only Pokemon that can Dynamax can enter Max Battles.

How To Find Active Max Battles

You can use your nearby radar to see where Max Battles are available in your area. Click on the Power Spot radar tab, and you’ll see which nearby spots have active Max Battles.

In addition to the distance and the name of the point of interest where the Power Spot appeared, you’ll see the end time for that specific Dynamax boss. Head to the Power Spot to join a Max Battle. It’s pretty easy to tell when a Power Spot has an active boss, as you’ll see a big Dynamax Pokemon.

How To Do a Max Battle in Pokemon Go

Max Battles are similar to Raids, but there are a few key differences. To join and win a Max Battle in Pokemon GO, you’ll need to have Dynamax-capable Pokemon to enter the battle. In my experience, you won’t necessarily need all three of them to win.

Click on the Power Spot to enter the Max Battle loading screen. Here, you’ll see how tough the boss is based on the number of monster faces. You’ll also have a chance to review the Max Particle (MP) cost of the battle. Keep in mind, you’ll only spend the MP if you successfully defeat the boss—a huge perk compared with wasting Raid Passes.

Next, you’ll choose your three Dynamax Pokemon and wait for others to join, much like with a Raid. When the timer runs down, you’ll enter the Max Battle. That’s where things look pretty different.

The giant Pokemon will loom above your tiny Pokemon. Your goal is to charge up the Max Meter at the top so you can Dynamax. The meter charges when your Pokemon attacks. However, you’ll also want to keep an eye out for the little purple Dynamax icons that pop up on the screen. Tapping those when they appear charges the meter more quickly, so prioritize them over attacking when your Pokemon is normal-sized.

Once the meter fills, tap the icon at the top of the screen to Dynamax. Then, you’ll watch your Max Move charge up and tap the circle when it’s full. These Max Moves are much more powerful and will deal massive damage to the boss. If you knock down the HP bar before the timer ends, you’ll get a chance to catch that Pokemon.

Leaving Pokemon at Power Spots

You’ll be able to leave a Pokemon at the Power Spot to collect rewards, similar to leaving a Pokemon at a Gym. The Pokemon will earn Candy and help out during future Max Battles in that Power Spot.

Unlike placing your pals in a gym, you can easily recall the Pokemon at any time by finding them in your Pokemon list and clicking the “Recall” button. As of now, it looks like your Pokemon will stay at that Power Spot once placed, even after the Max Battle timer ends.

Can You Solo Max Battles in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Max Battles can be defeated solo! The first round of battles that released features one-star Max Battle bosses, which are pretty easy to beat when playing alone in my experience.

As time goes on, it’s likely we’ll see tougher Max Battle bosses that may not be as easy to beat solo. But if you’re hoping for a Dynamax Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and Charmander, you should be able to grab them on your own with little trouble.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

