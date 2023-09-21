It’s never pleasant to be struggling to connect to Destiny 2 and just receiving error codes. A common one you may encounter is Error Code: Bee. This error code is related to disconnections between your network and the route your internet traffic takes to reach Bungie’s network. Lets take a look at some steps you can take to fix the error code and get back to grinding out loot.

How to Fix Error Code Bee in Destiny 2

Error Code: Bee can be caused by a variety of network related issues. It’s quite common for problems in the Wifi setup, cable wiring or ISP congestion to be the root of the cause. Here are some steps to try to fix the error:

Check the Bungie help account on X first. Important issues related to the servers are reported on there. Something like a DDoS attack which happened around the time of writing, can cause these error codes. If no issues are mentioned move on to the next steps. Check your internet connection. If you can’t load anything else then your internet connection is down. If you’re on Wifi and have a 2.4 and 5Ghz network, trying swapping from one to the other. If neither are working give your router a restart. If you’re on an ethernet connection, try plugging your cable in to another ethernet port on the router. You could also try using a different cable if you have one on hand. Restarting the router is advised for wired connections too. If nothing has worked up to this point, it’s worth checking on your ISP. Usually they will have updates on outages on their website. Check if your area is affected or you can contact your ISP directly to check on any issues wit your line or area.

Those are the main methods to try to resolve Error Code: Bee in Destiny 2. Hopefully one of these steps will help you fix the issue!