Knowing how to fix Steam Error Code 107 is pretty niche knowledge, but it is an essential thing that can come in handy for any of us. This error code is one of many that can appear, seemingly at random, and really ruin your day. Every time there’s an update, or your settings have changed, or the gods have decided to make you fearful, any number of codes can appear.

The good news is that there’s nearly always at least one fix for these things. Knowing how to fix Steam Error Code 107 is all about knowing what it is you’re fighting against. Sure, it’s not as exciting as the boss you’re probably itching to fight, but it’s still an evil that needs defeating. If this is an error that’s come up for you recently, then here’s everything you need to know on how to fix Steam Error Code 107.

What is Steam Error Code 107?

Steam Error Code 107 is an error that appears when trying to load the game client, but can also occur when trying to access Steam via a browser, and when trying to use the client to open up a web page. It’s a sort of catch-all that can have a lot of causes and come up in a lot of ways, as a result, while there are fixes, finding the right one for you can be tough.

How to fix Steam Error Code 107?

First off, restart your PC. While this is a lazy solution, it’s also one that works in a lot of different situations for many problems, so you can basically always try this one first and see if it works. If it doesn’t, then it’s worth checking that your firewall is actually letting Steam onto the internet, as this can sometimes cause this error code too.

The next thing you’ll want to try is to clear Steam’s cache. You can do this by opening up Steam (if you can) then going into your Settings, into the Downloads folder, then click the Clear the Download Cache option and press OK. This can basically clear out the digital gunk from Steam, and is another solid choice if you’ve got weird errors popping up for no reason.

It’s also worth double checking that your time settings are accurate. An incorrect clock or date on your PC can cause a lot of problems, so open your settings, and then synchronize your clock or make sure the time is set automatically. Next you can try flushing your DNS. Press the Win key and find the Command Prompt. From here, type in ipconfig /flushdns. This should clean things up on your DNS and hopefully restore access for you.

If all of that doesn’t do it, then we’re afraid you’re going to have to contact Steam Support. It’s not an ideal solution, but the support desk is actually pretty efficient compared to many other companies, so you shouldn’t have to wait for too long.