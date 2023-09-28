Have you just hopped on Steam to play some games only to find that you’re getting an error when launching said game? It’s a pain in the ass but it is something that can happen sometimes. If you’re getting the error “failed to start game (missing executable),” then you’ve come to the right place. Lets go over some steps you can try to resolve this error and get Steam working properly again.

How to Fix the Steam Missing Executable Error

There are two main causes behind receiving the missing executable error. Either the .exe file of the game you’re trying to launch is missing or it’s being blocked. During a big update it’s possible for the games launcher .exe file to become corrupted or not get installed correctly. This can occur often when downloads or installs are interrupted by internet issues or a PC restart. A game’s .exe file can also end up being blocked by another software running on your PC like an anti-virus. This is more common than you’d think depending on the anti-virus you’re running!

Here are some steps to try to resolve both of these issues:

Check your anti-virus software isn’t blocking the games .exe file first. If the software is labeling it as a virus and quarantining it, then it will continue to do so no matter what other steps you take. Open up your anti-virus software and locate the area where you can make exceptions for programs. Add Steam plus the game you’re trying to launch.

Next check the quarantined section of your anti-virus. See if you can spot the Steam .exe file in there as well as the .exe file of any games you’re trying to launch. Mark them as safe and choose to have them restored.

If you have a game mode on your anti-virus, you should enable this. It can help prevent it identify games and not block their .exe files.

Once you’ve ensured that the anti-virus is covered it’s time to check on the game files. Right click on the game you had trouble launching, click Properties, Installed files and Verify integrity of game files. This should fix any missing .exe files.

Once you’ve verified the game files, give your PC a restart and check for any game updates.

Those are the key steps to try if you’re running in to the missing executable error on Steam. One of these steps should help you resolve the issue. If you’re still having trouble you can also try and submit a support ticket to Steam here