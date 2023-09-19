How to Fix the This Profile Is Not Permitted Error in Titanfall 2

Now that Respawn has quietly fixed up Titanfall 2, players can jump into the game without the threat of a DDoS constantly looming over their heads! Hurrah! Unfortunately, it’s not all action and mayhem again, because even though the developer has patched the game’s biggest issue, some problems have persisted. The most prevalent example, and one that has troubled fans for years, is the confusing “This Profile Is Not Permitted” error that locks players out of multiplayer matches. It’s a difficult problem to solve since many who have been forced to look into it have used a variety of different methods to clear up the issue. Hunting down a single solution may be tough so we’ve gone ahead and gathered some of the more prominent ways that have worked for users.

Titanfall 2‘s Elusive Error

While Titanfall 2 may have effectively been thrown out to die when it first launched in 2016 (a true disgrace, given how good it is), Respawn spent plenty of time adding new content to its lightning-fast multiplayer mode. With the first true content patch, titled “Angel City,” the “Not Permitted” error became very prevalent amongst players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The most common explanation for the problem is that a player’s profile and Respawn’s servers are out of sync, effectively meaning the game is unable to detect if your version of the game is valid or not.

Several players who have experienced the problem have noted that since the issue is due to a problem with the server taking its time to sync, just giving it a moment to breathe often works. Some have reported that simply waiting a couple of seconds does the trick while others have needed to wait significantly longer.

Players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have a different method of overcoming the error, one that has the approval of EA’s community team. While not all that technical, you’ll need to jump through a few hoops to pull off the workaround. If the “Not Permitted” error keeps popping up, then simply open up the settings menu of the console and test your internet connection. Do this once or twice and then head back into Titanfall 2 and the problem should have resolved itself. You could also try simply hopping over to the campaign, maybe running a Gauntlet or two, and then checking back in. Several players have stated this method has worked for them and it doesn’t require all the messing about the settings.

Of course, there’s always the tried-and-true method of simply restarting the game! A hard reset of your device may also be in order if you want to be doubly sure that you’ll be able to leap back into a multiplayer scuffle with no further issues. It’s not guaranteed to work, but with an error as difficult to nail down as this everything is worth trying once.