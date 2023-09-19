Why People Think Titanfall 3 Is Coming

Titanfall 2 was an awesome game, though rather underrated when it launched back in late 2016, which is thought to have scuppered the possibility of a Titanfall 3. It had a short but brilliant story campaign. It also had some of the smoothest traversal and gunplay I’d ever experienced! Unfortunately, the multiplayer portion died off very, very quickly after launch, which was a real shame. It still had a small, dedicated fanbase, of course, but it wasn’t until it launched on Steam for the first time in 2020 that it really started to pick up steam again (get it!).

That fanbase has since fallen off, partly because of various server issues that had not been fixed by developer Respawn over several years. All of a sudden, though, the servers are alive, a patch for the game has gone out, and rumors of Titanfall 3 have begun swirling. Let’s take a look at what’s going down.

Why People Think a New Titanfall 3 Is On The Way

The internet is abuzz today with news that the Titanfall 2 servers are back online alongside the first patch to the game in years! This patch directly addresses the server issues that had absolutely shafted the matchmaking thanks to hackers for the past few years. The patch has stabilized the game so that players can start playing online again. As a result, Titanfall 2 has made its way back among the top sellers on Steam, and players are flooding back to the game. It’s exciting to see this gem of a game getting new life out of seemingly nowhere!

Meanwhile, inside Titanfall 2 is a mysterious new game mode that is simply labeled ‘???’. The mode has a description reading “Your rockets will block out the sun”, which is a reference to the famous line from the movie 300 about their arrows blocking out the sun. Fans have immediately associated the 3 from 300 in this reference as a hint that Titanfall 3 could be in the works!

There was also a strange message in the recent Apex Legends patch notes around ‘Subject: Nessie’. The codes included in the patch notes have since been deciphered to refer to the release dates of Titanfall, Titanfall 2, and Apex Legends. Hmmm, more evidence pointing towards a potential Titanfall 3?

With these fascinating developments around Titanfall 2, it will be very interesting to see if we get any announcement out of Respawn in the coming months. Perhaps we’ll see something at The Game Awards? Only time will tell.