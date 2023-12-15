Having the option of ranged combat in LEGO Fortnite is actually really nice. In this guide we’ll be going over how to get a Crossbow and some Arrows so that you can start letting loose on your enemies.

How to Get a Crossbow and Arrows in LEGO Fortnite

In LEGO Fortnite it’s always nice to have the ability to snipe off some of the hostile creatures wandering the world at a range. There’s no better tool for this job than the Recurve Crossbow. Your first Crossbow craft early on the game will be nice and easy. The common rarity Crossbow requires 5 Wooden Rods and 1 Cord to make at the Crafting Bench.

For the Wooden Rods you’ll just need to have a Lumber Mill built that you can use. Place some Wood in it and select the Wooden Rod recipe and you’ll have them ready to go. Next for Cord you’ll need to craft a Spinning Wheel. You’ll need some Vines to use in this which you can get from destroying bushes like the ones that Raspberries grow on. Load up the Spinning Wheel with Vines and you’ll be able to select the Cord recipe and start making plenty.

Now you’ll have all the components that you need to craft your first Crossbow. You can do this by heading over to your Crafting Bench and selecting the Weapons tab and you’ll find it right there.

Now you’ve got your weapon but no ammo to use with it. Luckily it’s nice and easy to make batches of Crossbow ammo.

We’ll need to craft up some arrows. These are nice and easy to make in your Crafting Bench. All you’ll need is some Wood and some Feathers. Feathers are found on birds like Chickens which are pretty abundant in Grassland Biomes. Run up and whack a few Chickens with a sword and you’ll have a bunch of Feathers in no time. Head back to your Crafting Bench and craft up a bunch of arrows.

As you progress and increase the level of your Village and Crafting Bench you’ll be able to craft more powerful higher tier Crossbows. This will then help you hunt down tougher creatures from a distance which is always nice. It certainly helps make fights against the giant Brute monsters a fair bit easier to deal with when you can swap between ranged and melee.

That’s how you can craft a Crossbow and some Arrows in LEGO Fortnite. It’s an excellent ranged weapon and will serve you well in your adventures around your world.