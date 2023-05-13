How to Get a Glider in Tears of the Kingdom

At the beginning of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you lose your Paraglider — the nifty sheet of fabric that lets you glide across Hyrule and jump off cliffs without fear. Traveling without your glider can be an enormous pain, and some quests actually require the glider. With that in mind, where do you get the Paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom?

To Get the Paraglider, Continue The Quest Crisis at Hyrule Castle

When you first get off the Great Sky Island — the game’s tutorial area — you’ll get a quest called To the Kingdom of Hyrule. The map marker for this quest will lead you in the general direction of Lookout Landing, which is where you’ll get the Paraglider.

From a distance, you can spot Lookout Landing by the tall tower sticking out the top of it — here’s a picture I snapped of it.

It’s directly South of Hyrule Castle in Central Hyrule, so it’s easy to spot. Once you’re there, you’ll need to find Purah by going up the stairs and to the door of the building with a massive telescope on top of it.

Talk to Purah, and you’ll receive the quest Crisis at Hyrule Castle, which asks you to look for Zelda in the ruins under Hyrule Castle. Once you finish the first part of the quest and return to Purah, you’ll unlock both the ability to use towers to fill in your map, and the Paraglider.

Don’t be like me. I ignored the main quest for a little while and ended up doing a quest involving a hot air balloon that I was expected to use my glider to get down from. Instead, I jumped down and splattered on the ground. Learn from my mistakes. Go get that glider ASAP.

Essentially, as long as you go to Lookout Landing in Central Hyrule and follow the main quest, you’ll get the Paraglider.

And that’s how you get the Paraglider in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.