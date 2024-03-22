There are a lot of important tasks for the Arisen to take on in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The only issue is, the game loves throwing you into the deep end and forcing you to figure things out on your own with minimal assistance. Here’s how to get a masquerade outfit in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Stealing the Masquerade Outfit in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Once you reach the city of Vernworth in Dragon’s Dogma 2, Brant will have several quests for you to take on in order to expose the false Sovran. One of them involves attending a masquerade ball to try to get closer to the false Sovran, though this will require you to get a masquerade outfit.

The Courtly Breeches and Courtly Tunic can be bought for 150,000 G a pop, but considering how insanely expensive that is and how hard it is to even get gold, you probably wouldn’t even want to drop that kind of money on clothes even if you had the cash on hand. Instead, we recommend stealing the clothes at the Comptroller’s House instead.

Head to the Noble Quarter in Vernworth, and look for the Comptroller’s House. We’ve included a screenshot of the map down below to give you a better idea of where to look:

While in the house, head upstairs and check both rooms for an item pickup. You’ll find the chest piece in one room, and the trousers in another. Once you have both pieces of clothing, make sure to get the masquerade mask from Brant as well and equip all three items, and you’ll be allowed into the masquerade ball.

And that’s how to get the masquerade outfit in Dragon’s Dogma 2.